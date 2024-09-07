Suzette Martinez Valladares | ‘Hell No’ to Ignoring Victims’ Rights

According to the California Department of Public Health, one in six homicides are due to domestic violence. Last year in Santa Clarita alone, the California Department of Justice cataloged 515 domestic violence calls for assistance. And domestic violence is not just a crime that victimizing women, but an increasing number of men are victims of domestic violence.

As a member of the California State Assembly representing Santa Clarita, I authored a bill that gave domestic violence victims access to more resources so they can get the help and recovery assistance they need. I also support the right of victims to confront and be present at their perpetrators’ parole hearings, and toughened penalties on those who assist sex traffickers.

But I have always felt, and still do, that the rights of victims and their families are often forgotten when we talk about public safety and law enforcement. This also includes the right of people not to become victims, and that those in power do everything in their power to protect our communities, and their families.

Unfortunately, the system fails to protect victims at times – such as in the case of the release of so-called “Pillowcase Rapist” Christopher Hubbart. Hubbart was convicted of several rapes and sex crimes in two California counties. He earned his grotesque nickname by using a pillowcase to silence the screams of his victims. Hubbart has been granted a conditional release and will be located just a few miles away in the Antelope Valley.

As a mother of a young daughter, my first reaction was – hell no!

Here is a convicted rapist who has admitted to assaulting 40 women and had previously been released only to re-offend by committing additional sexual assaults, being released so close to our community. This is not only a concern for everyone in this area, but also an outrage that the courts would release someone convicted of these heinous crimes. While Hubbart can essentially live free, his victims will never be free from the trauma that he caused them.

I refuse to sit back and allow this. I’m a fighter, always have been, and now isn’t the time to stop taking action, especially when we feel like the safety of our community is at risk. There is something we can do about it, and not feel powerless – and prevent future victims. Members of the public can submit their concern and opposition to the Pillowcase Rapist’s conditional release in this region to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office through Sept. 17 by emailing them to [email protected]. You can also call 213-974-3512.

I’m going to tell the District Attorney’s Office “Hell No,” to be specific, a convicted rapist like Hubbart shouldn’t get a conditional release, nor should he be re-located in this community. You can share your thoughts as well. It’s so critically important that we do not relent, and feel powerless. We owe it to the past victims to stand up and object in a lawful manner.

Further, this cause and effort is not partisan. When I passed Assembly Bill 277 to help domestic violence and crime victims, I was joined by Republicans and Democrats – and one of my co-sponsors was a Democrat colleague. We can certainly make a difference if we take action.

Suzette Martinez Valladares is Santa Clarita’s former assemblywoman, wife, girl mom, avid DIY’er and a monthly contributor to The Signal’s “Right, Here Right Now,” which appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.