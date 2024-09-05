Tavern Brawlers present ‘The Underpants’ 

News release

The Tavern Brawlers present a local production of Steve Martin’s zany romp, “The Underpants,” about a conservative couple in 1910 Germany who face a scandal when the wife’s bloomers fall down in public.

Suddenly, two infatuated men – a poet and a hypochondriac – arrive to rent their spare room, sparking the neglected wife’s desires.

Note: Steve Martin is not present in this play.

Tickets are available for performances for the weekends of Sept. 13-15 and Sept. 20-22. General admission tickets are $24.24 and senior/student tickets are $20.12.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMAIN.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.