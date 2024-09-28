Trinity football continues warpath, thrashes Nordhoff  

Trinity Knights football has refused to slow down from its breakneck pace since opening up the season in mid-August.

The Knights claimed their latest victim on Thursday, after blowing out the previously unbeaten Nordhoff Rangers, 49-0, at College of the Canyons.

Trinity’s offense was led by quarterback Noah Visconti, who threw for over 300 yards and seven touchdowns.

Trinity quarterback Noah Visconti (2) looks for an opening during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Nordhoff at College of the Canyons on Sept. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

While scoring on the undefeated Rangers repeatedly wasn’t a cake walk, Visconti and the offense sure made it look easy.

“Nothing’s easy, especially against these guys,” Visconti said. “They were our best competitor. But every person on the field did their job and worked together as one unit. If one guy doesn’t do their job, the play doesn’t work. But everybody on the field did their job. All 11 people working together, and it just shows the camaraderie and the community in this team.”

The Knights’ defense has now completed four shutouts en route to a perfect preseason with just 12 points allowed through five games.

Trinity wide receiver Luke Backes (44) runs the ball during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Nordhoff at College of the Canyons on Sept. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Trinity (5-0) thrived on the big plays through the air all game long. Visconti hit Luke Backes and Andrew Carlson for a pair of touchdowns in the first half alone.

After two consecutive incompletions to start the game, Visconti hit Carlson for a 57-yard touchdown on third down to open up the scoring. Carlson finished the night with a hat trick of TDs while Backes reeled in scores of 44 and 29 yards.

Visconti, Andrew Carlson and Backes each had more yards than the Nordhoff offense in the first half.

Trinity wide receiver Andrew Carlson (9) catches the ball at the endzone, scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of Thursday’s game against Nordhoff at College of the Canyons on Sept. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Knights coach Mike Parrinello knew his team would need to go pass-heavy to pull ahead of Nordhoff’s stout defensive front.

“They’re big, strong, they tackle well, they can blitz and have a lot of effective D-linemen,” Parrinello said. “We thought that just might be tough for us so let’s try and get it outside and let’s throw the ball.”

Trinity kept its foot on the gas throughout the second half, where the offense found the end zone two more times.

Nordhoff’s biggest play of the game came late in the second quarter on a fullback 43-yard run. The Rangers worked the ball up into the red zone but were turned away for the first time on fourth down deep in Knights’ territory after a pass deflection by Trinity senior Corey Moberg.

The Knights made a goal line stand with less than two minutes to go in the game fighting to retain their fourth shutout. Nordhoff finally found some rhythm and pushed the ball all the way to the Trinity 1-yard line but were turned away scoreless by the tenacious Knights’ defense.

“This defense is what makes this team, and this defense is going to be what takes us to the end and how far we go,” Visconti said. “This defense is led by John Carlson. It is a powerhouse, and we’re not going to go anywhere without our defense.”

Andrew Kelley led Trinity with two interceptions. The team has allowed just two scores on the season and is yet to give up a rushing touchdown.

“It’s believing in the system and doing your job,” Parrinello said of the defense’s success. “Nordoff throws a lot of formations. They do a lot of different things. We said we’re going to run our defense. We’re going to be prepared.”

Trinity wide receiver Luke Backes (44) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Nordhoff at College of the Canyons on Sept. 26. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

While Nordhoff was Trinity’s biggest test so far this season, Parrinello knows his team has a lot more to prove down the line.

“One game doesn’t do it, but I feel a lot better now,” Parrinello said. “You can’t be unhappy about this. I wouldn’t want to play Nordoff again next week. That would be very scary. But we went out and proved what they’re capable of.”

Trinity now has a head full of steam heading into its inaugural Cottonwood League campaign.

The Knights return home to host the Webb Schools Gauls (1-2) on Thursday at COC at 7:30 p.m.

“We can’t take any team lightly but we’re ready to go,” Visconti said. “We’re gonna keep building, keep adding and our coaches are gonna do what they do best. Our coaches are great men that put us in great positions to have great outcomes.”