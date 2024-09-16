Trinity football improves to 3-0, thrashes Monroe 

Another week, another dominant showing for Trinity Classical Academy football.

The Knights (3-0) are perfect through three games for the second time in three years after thrashing the Monroe Vikings (0-3), 54-0, on the road on Saturday, their second shutout of the young season.

“It’s a good start, but you know, those three games are behind us and it’s on to game No. 4,” said Trinity head coach Mike Parrinello in a phone interview. “Our schedule only gets harder every week, so we’re glad to have wins there.”

Trinity senior John Carlson (8) stiff arms a Monroe defender during Saturday’s game at Monroe. Photo courtesy of Trinity Athletics.

The game was meant to be played the week prior, but high heat, and a common open date for both squads, led to it being delayed by a week.

Senior quarterback Noah Visconti threw for five touchdowns for the second straight game, bringing his total to the season up to 11. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 214 yards on Sunday.

Visconti’s favorite receiver, senior John Carlson, was responsible for five touchdowns as well, catching four and running in one. He now has nine total touchdowns on the season.

Three other seniors got on the score sheet for Trinity. Jordan Lovelace got his first touchdown, while Luke Backes and Andrew Kelley both got their second.

Trinity senior Luke Backes (44) tries to make an acrobatic catch during Saturday’s game at Monroe. Photo courtesy of Trinity Athletics.

Sophomore Andrew Carlson relieved Visconti late in the game and completed all three of his passes, two for touchdowns.

“We spread the ball around, which was always good for us,” Parrinello said. “You know, John Carlson, he’s going to be a force. He’s a player to be reckoned with and there’s just no doubt about that. We almost take for granted the kind of games and how well he plays. But we had Andy Kelly get another touchdown. He’s consistently becoming another good target for us. Jordan Lovelace got his first touchdown of the year. It was just a matter of time with him. He had been close a couple times, and every time that kid touches the ball, it’s just fun to watch. He’s electric.”

John Carlson finished with seven catches for 69 yards and Backes had five for 57 yards.

Trinity junior Thomas Heinrich (77) tries to block a couple of Monroe defenders during Saturday’s game at Monroe. Photo courtesy of Trinity Athletics.

Junior Hudson Sweitzer had 44 rushing yards on just four attempts.

Kelley and freshman Aiden Visconti both grabbed their second interceptions.

The Knights have given up just 12 points all season, all coming in a 58-12 home win over Channel Islands in week two. Parrinello said the offense has been clicking thus far, but the defense is actually what’s stood out.

“Our defense is ahead of the offense,” Parrinello said. “These games and these scores have really been because of the defense and the great play on that side of the ball.”

Trinity freshman Aiden Visconti (3) goes up for a one-handed catch during Saturday’s game at Monroe. Photo courtesy of Trinity Athletics.

Two games remain before the Knights start Cottonwood League play. First up is another road game on Friday, this one out in Inglewood as Trinity takes on the Morningside Monarchs (1-3), who have been outscored by a 120-48 margin.

After that, the Knights return home in week six to face the Nordhoff Rangers (3-0).

Parrinello said the goal is to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season, but he isn’t taking this hot start for granted and knows everything gets tougher every week.

“I just want to see us consistently improving, just playing better every week, believing in the system and trusting in it,” Parrinello said. “We’re excited to go out and play. The team has some confidence, not overconfident, but confident in their abilities and then go out and compete. That’s all we ask for.”