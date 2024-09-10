UCLA hockey returning to The Cube for home ice 

News release

For the fourth year in a row, the UCLA men’s hockey team returns to The Cube for its home games.

During the 2024-25 season, the UCLA men’s hockey team will play 15 games at The Cube, against rivals including Boston University. The first home game for the Bruins will be against California State University, Fullerton, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. General admission is free, but is subject to change. Times vary for each game, and updated schedule information can be found at TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

The 2024-25 UCLA home schedule at The Cube is as follows:

Sept. 28 vs. California State University, Fullerton.

Oct. 12 vs. California State University, Northridge.

Oct. 18 vs. University of California, Santa Barbara.

Oct. 19 vs. Arizona State University.

Oct. 20 vs. Arizona State University.

Oct. 25 vs. Loyola Marymount University.

Nov. 1 vs. Boston University.

Nov. 2 vs. Boston University.

Nov. 9 vs. Boise State University.

Nov. 16 vs. California State University, Fullerton.

Jan. 17 vs. Aurora University.

Jan. 18 vs. Aurora University.

Jan. 19 vs. North Dakota State University.

Jan. 25 vs. Loyola Marymount University.

Jan. 31 vs. California State University, Northridge.

For more information about UCLA hockey games at The Cube, visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call 661-257-CUBE.