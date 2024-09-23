West Ranch golf wins league opener 

West Ranch girls’ golf carried its blazing hot start to the season into league play on Thursday at Vista Valencia Golf Course.

Despite being the only team to finish with four golfers under 38 strokes, and win by 11 strokes, Wildcats coach Jeff Holen saw some nerves from his talented team.

“I saw some nervousness and I don’t know why,” Holen said in a phone interview. “They were worried about this and that prior to going out. I told them, ‘This just another walk in the park for you. Just hit the ball and enjoy the walk.’ Towards the end, when some of the scores came in the high 30s, low 40s, I could see that they were frustrated with the game and frustrated with where they’re at.”

West Ranch still finished with a team high-out total of 195 strokes, with the silver Valencia Vikings trailing at 206.

The Cats were led by match co-medalist Naomi Kim, who finished with 31 strokes (-1). Kim earned her first league medal of her varsity career alongside Saugus junior Khloe Guerrero, who also turned some heads at Vista.

Khloe Guerrero of Saugus tees off during Thursday’s girls’ Foothill League at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. 091924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Kim started the day off with two bogeys and an eagle in her first four holes but quickly rebounded through the next few holes with two birdies and three pars.

Valencia sophomore Kara An led her team with a 34-stroke day (+1). Lauren Silva was just behind at 36 strokes while Viking teammates Kiara Jang and Leeanne Park finished at +6.

Kiara Jang of Valencia tees off during Thursday’s girls’ Foothill League at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. 091924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

2023 Foothill League MVP Kathryn Mong finished with 36 strokes for West Ranch. The Wildcats’ current No. 1 golfer Kate Yi finished off Vista with a 35-stroke day.

Canyon’s Sofia Allard finished eighth overall on the day with 39 strokes while Bailey Lieberman led Golden Valley with 40 strokes.

Bailey Lierberman of Golden Valley tees off during Thursday’s girls’ Foothill League at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. 091924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Kim shined on Thursday but Holen knows all of his Wildcats could take a league medal at any point this season.

“Naomi Kim definitely was great with that 31,” Holen said. “She’s jumped her game up this year so if we can get her and Kate as seniors to get out there and pull our train, it’s gonna be a great year.”

West Ranch remains undefeated with an 8-0 record. Holen returned the bulk of his young 2023 players, who impressed the coach with their maturity and mentality. Not much has changed in 2024.

Kathryn Mong of West Ranch tees off during Thursday’s girls’ Foothill League at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. 091924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Holen knows Valencia and the Foothill League bunch will improve, while also citing that the Vikings will have a transfer on her sit-out period likely make her debut next week.

“That might put some pressure on our girls,” Holen said. “So we’ll see if they can live up to the standard of their own game. What I always talk to my girls about is you cannot control everything. You’ve got to just look at the course and play the course. That’s the great thing, you’re always playing against the course. It’s always one hole after the next.”

West Ranch is off to a solid start to a year in which it hopes to dethrone Valencia, which took home the 2023 league title, snapping West Ranch’s championship reign after five straight titles.

Either way, Holen is hoping his players just enjoy the ride.

“Consistency and enjoy the walk,” Holen said when asked what he wants to see out of his team. “High school golf really means nothing in the world of trying to get into college. All these girls, if they’re going to get into college, they’re going to do it on their individual tournaments. So, when they’re with me on the team, I just want them to enjoy the walk and put aside what might happen.”

The first group tees off at noon when Foothill League golf resumes on Wednesday at the Oaks Club.

Savannah Fry of Castaic tees off during Thursday’s girls’ Foothill League at the Vista Valencia Golf Course. 091924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal