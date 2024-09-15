What’s Vintage Can Be New Again to You 

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is the new mantra of eco-conscious consumers everywhere. Shopping in antique stores has always been a fun treasure hunt, now thrifting in second hand stores has become a mainstream hobby.

Why buy new when you can buy “gently used” and save money, and the planet at the same time?

The Saugus Swap Meet will soon be nothing more than a memory. So where can you shop now for bargains and interesting finds?

One of my favorite places to spend time browsing is the Country Antique Fair Mall off Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus.

It is like Disneyland for collectible and antique hunters. It is where I bought my daughter a beautiful vintage lamp a decade ago that she still uses on her night table.

Antiquing, Vintage

The Santa Clarita Valley has more antique, vintage shops than you may think. Vintage and antique furniture and other items are waiting for you to find them and give them loving new homes. Decorating with tasteful antiques is a popular and sophisticated home décor trend.

Country Antique Fair Mall

Antique store, collectibles

21546 Golden Triangle Rd., Santa Clarita 91350

Hours Tues.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Phone (661) 254-1474 or visit on Facebook.

Roosters Relics

Vintage, antiques, yard art

29757 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91390

Hours Thurs.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Info www.roostersrelics.biz

Heirloom Vintage

Antique store, vintage

24262 Walnut St Ste 2, Newhall 91321

Hours Wed.-Fri. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Info (661) 481-0036 or Instagram @heirloomvintageshoppe.

Thrifting

Thrift stores are great places to find furniture, clothes, small appliances, dishes, pots and pans, kitchen equipment, luggage and dozens of other great bargains that help keep useful items out of landfills. You can be surprised at the number of unused and new “in the box” items you can find in many thrift shops.

Hope of The Valley Thrift Store

19379 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91351

Hours Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Info hopethemission.org

Assistance League Resale

26045 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91350

Hours Tues., Fri. 1-4 p.m., Thurs. 1-6 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Info assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org

Whimbys

19371 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91350

Hours Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon.-Tues., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Wed. noon-6 p.m.

Info www.whimbys.com

Nearby

My daughter and I often “hit the road” for a fun day seeking new vintage and thrift stores to explore. Here are some nearby options for Santa Clarita Valley residents who are looking for new shopping experiences.

Sherman Oaks Antique Mall

Antiques, vintage, collectibles, jewelry

14034 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks 91423

Hours Mon.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Info www.soantiquemall.com

Antelope Valley Swap Meet at Four Points

5550 Pearblossom Highway, Palmdale 93552

Hours Sun. 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Info (661) 273-0456

San Fernando Swap Meet

585 Glenoaks Blvd., San Fernando 91340

Hours Tues. 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thurs. – Fri. 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat. – Sun. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Info www.sanfernandoswapmeet.com

Topanga Vintage Market

Pierce College’s Mason Avenue entrance Victory Blvd at Mason Avenue, Woodland Hills 91306

Hours Fourth Sunday of the month, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Info topangavintagemarket.com.

Times Remembered

Antiques, vintage, collectibles

467 E Main St., Ventura 93001

Hours Mon., Wed.-Fri. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tues. noon-5 p.m., Sat. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Info (805) 643-3137

Antique Adventures

Antiques, one-of-a-kind items, personally crafted items in a 10,000 square feet store with 80+ individual antique vendor collections.

6587 Ventura Blvd., Ventura 93003

Hours Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Info www.antiqueadventuresllc.com

The Vintage Peddler

Teacups, vintage linens, art, old books, vintage clothes, jewelry, books

1750 East Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley 93065

Hours Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Info thevintagepeddler.net

One Stop Vintage Shop

Vintage goods, upcycled vintage furniture

17537 Chatsworth St.,Granada Hills 91344

Hours Tues-Thurs. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fri. – Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Info onestopvintageshop.net

San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission Super Thrift

Thrift and discount store, two locations.

18344 Sherman Way, Reseda 91335

13422 Saticoy St., North Hollywood, CA 91605

Hours Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Info sfvrescuemission.org/thrift 