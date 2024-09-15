What’s Vintage Can Be New Again to You 

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is the new mantra of eco-conscious consumers everywhere. Shopping in antique stores has always been a fun treasure hunt, now thrifting in second hand stores has become a mainstream hobby.
Why buy new when you can buy “gently used” and save money, and the planet at the same time?
The Saugus Swap Meet will soon be nothing more than a memory. So where can you shop now for bargains and interesting finds?
One of my favorite places to spend time browsing is the Country Antique Fair Mall off Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus.
It is like Disneyland for collectible and antique hunters. It is where I bought my daughter a beautiful vintage lamp a decade ago that she still uses on her night table.
Antiquing, Vintage
The Santa Clarita Valley has more antique, vintage shops than you may think. Vintage and antique furniture and other items are waiting for you to find them and give them loving new homes. Decorating with tasteful antiques is a popular and sophisticated home décor trend.
Country Antique Fair Mall
Antique store, collectibles
21546 Golden Triangle Rd., Santa Clarita 91350
Hours Tues.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Phone (661) 254-1474 or visit on Facebook.
Roosters Relics
Vintage, antiques, yard art
29757 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91390
Hours Thurs.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Info www.roostersrelics.biz
Heirloom Vintage
Antique store, vintage
24262 Walnut St Ste 2, Newhall 91321
Hours Wed.-Fri. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info (661) 481-0036 or Instagram @heirloomvintageshoppe.
Thrifting
Thrift stores are great places to find furniture, clothes, small appliances, dishes, pots and pans, kitchen equipment, luggage and dozens of other great bargains that help keep useful items out of landfills. You can be surprised at the number of unused and new “in the box” items you can find in many thrift shops.
Hope of The Valley Thrift Store
19379 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91351
Hours Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Info hopethemission.org
Assistance League Resale
26045 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91350
Hours Tues., Fri. 1-4 p.m., Thurs. 1-6 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Info assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org
Whimbys
19371 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91350
Hours Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon.-Tues., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Wed. noon-6 p.m.
Info www.whimbys.com
Nearby
My daughter and I often “hit the road” for a fun day seeking new vintage and thrift stores to explore. Here are some nearby options for Santa Clarita Valley residents who are looking for new shopping experiences.
Sherman Oaks Antique Mall
Antiques, vintage, collectibles, jewelry
14034 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks 91423
Hours Mon.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.
Info www.soantiquemall.com
Antelope Valley Swap Meet at Four Points
5550 Pearblossom Highway, Palmdale 93552
Hours Sun. 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Info (661) 273-0456
San Fernando Swap Meet
585 Glenoaks Blvd., San Fernando 91340
Hours Tues. 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thurs. – Fri. 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat. – Sun. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Info www.sanfernandoswapmeet.com
Topanga Vintage Market
Pierce College’s Mason Avenue entrance Victory Blvd at Mason Avenue, Woodland Hills 91306
Hours Fourth Sunday of the month, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Info topangavintagemarket.com.
Times Remembered
Antiques, vintage, collectibles
467 E Main St., Ventura 93001
Hours Mon., Wed.-Fri. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tues. noon-5 p.m., Sat. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Info (805) 643-3137
Antique Adventures
Antiques, one-of-a-kind items, personally crafted items in a 10,000 square feet store with 80+ individual antique vendor collections.
6587 Ventura Blvd., Ventura 93003
Hours Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Info www.antiqueadventuresllc.com
The Vintage Peddler
Teacups, vintage linens, art, old books, vintage clothes, jewelry, books
1750 East Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley 93065
Hours Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.
Info thevintagepeddler.net
One Stop Vintage Shop
Vintage goods, upcycled vintage furniture
17537 Chatsworth St.,Granada Hills 91344
Hours Tues-Thurs. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fri. – Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Info onestopvintageshop.net
San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission Super Thrift
Thrift and discount store, two locations.
18344 Sherman Way, Reseda 91335
13422 Saticoy St., North Hollywood, CA 91605
Hours Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Info sfvrescuemission.org/thrift