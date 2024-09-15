Blog

What’s Vintage Can Be New Again to You 

Share
Tweet
Email

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is the new mantra of eco-conscious consumers everywhere. Shopping in antique stores has always been a fun treasure hunt, now thrifting in second hand stores has become a mainstream hobby.  

Why buy new when you can buy “gently used” and save money, and the planet at the same time? 

The Saugus Swap Meet will soon be nothing more than a memory. So where can you shop now for bargains and interesting finds?  

One of my favorite places to spend time browsing is the Country Antique Fair Mall off Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus.  

It is like Disneyland for collectible and antique hunters. It is where I bought my daughter a beautiful vintage lamp a decade ago that she still uses on her night table. 

Antiquing, Vintage 

The Santa Clarita Valley has more antique, vintage shops than you may think. Vintage and antique furniture and other items are waiting for you to find them and give them loving new homes. Decorating with tasteful antiques is a popular and sophisticated home décor trend.  

Country Antique Fair Mall 

Antique store, collectibles  

21546 Golden Triangle Rd., Santa Clarita 91350 

Hours Tues.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.  

Phone (661) 254-1474 or visit on Facebook. 

Roosters Relics 

Vintage, antiques, yard art 

29757 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91390 

Hours Thurs.-Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Info www.roostersrelics.biz 

Heirloom Vintage 

Antique store, vintage 

24262 Walnut St Ste 2, Newhall 91321 

Hours Wed.-Fri. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.  

Info (661) 481-0036 or Instagram @heirloomvintageshoppe.  

Thrifting  

Thrift stores are great places to find furniture, clothes, small appliances, dishes, pots and pans, kitchen equipment, luggage and dozens of other great bargains that help keep useful items out of landfills. You can be surprised at the number of unused and new “in the box” items you can find in many thrift shops.  

Hope of The Valley Thrift Store 

19379 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91351 

Hours Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 

Info hopethemission.org 

Assistance League Resale 

26045 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91350 

Hours Tues., Fri. 1-4 p.m., Thurs. 1-6 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.  

Info assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org 

Whimbys 

19371 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita 91350 

Hours Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon.-Tues., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Wed. noon-6 p.m. 

Info www.whimbys.com 

Nearby 

My daughter and I often “hit the road” for a fun day seeking new vintage and thrift stores to explore. Here are some nearby options for Santa Clarita Valley residents who are looking for new shopping experiences.  

Sherman Oaks Antique Mall 

Antiques, vintage, collectibles, jewelry 

14034 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks 91423 

Hours Mon.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m. 

Info www.soantiquemall.com 

Antelope Valley Swap Meet at Four Points 

5550 Pearblossom Highway, Palmdale 93552 

Hours Sun. 6 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Info (661) 273-0456 

San Fernando Swap Meet 

585 Glenoaks Blvd., San Fernando 91340 

Hours Tues. 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thurs. – Fri. 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Sat. – Sun. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 

Info www.sanfernandoswapmeet.com 

Topanga Vintage Market 

Pierce College’s Mason Avenue entrance Victory Blvd at Mason Avenue, Woodland Hills 91306 

Hours Fourth Sunday of the month, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Info topangavintagemarket.com. 

Times Remembered 

Antiques, vintage, collectibles 

467 E Main St., Ventura 93001 

Hours Mon., Wed.-Fri. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tues. noon-5 p.m., Sat. 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. 

Info (805) 643-3137 

Antique Adventures 

Antiques, one-of-a-kind items, personally crafted items in a 10,000 square feet store with 80+ individual antique vendor collections. 

6587 Ventura Blvd., Ventura 93003 

Hours Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

Info www.antiqueadventuresllc.com 

The Vintage Peddler 

Teacups, vintage linens, art, old books, vintage clothes, jewelry, books 

1750 East Los Angeles Ave.,  Simi Valley 93065 

Hours Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m. 

Info thevintagepeddler.net 

One Stop Vintage Shop 

Vintage goods, upcycled vintage furniture 

17537 Chatsworth St.,Granada Hills 91344 

Hours Tues-Thurs. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fri. – Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.  

Info onestopvintageshop.net 

San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission Super Thrift 

Thrift and discount store, two locations.  

18344 Sherman Way, Reseda 91335 

13422 Saticoy St., North Hollywood, CA 91605 

Hours Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 

Info sfvrescuemission.org/thrift  

Picture of Michele Buttelman

Michele Buttelman

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS