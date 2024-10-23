2024 girls’ volleyball playoff preview 

CIF Southern Section playoffs are finally here with five local girls’ volleyball teams ready to start their journeys for a sectional title.

Saugus nabbed the top seed in Division 2, after its historic 38-1 season, with the Foothill League runner-up West Ranch also in the same bracket.

Canyon and Valencia will both enter the Division 5 bracket while Trinity’s league-title team heads into Division 6.

Here’s a look inside at the local first round of games:

Top seeded Saugus hosts Marlborough

The Centurions enter the Division 2 bracket as winners of 27 straight matches, league champs and winners of three tournaments this season.

Saugus has dropped just one match this season but the veteran corps is looking for its first postseason win since 2022.

The Centurions will look to earn that win against the Marlborough Mustangs, the Angelus League champions. The Mustangs enter the match as winners of 16 of their last 17 matches.

Marlborough boasts a pair of 300-kill players in senior duo Ava Limerick and Rubi Harrington.

Saugus will need extra help on the block slowing down the Mustang duo but middles Katelyn Nelson and Ayden Jacobson have been stellar all year long, with the former leading the team with 93 blocks.

The Mustangs will likely try to slow down Saugus senior Leila Ballard, who totaled a career-high 551 kills this season, so look for Leah Taylor, Kimara Hogains or Nelson to have a larger role on offense.

Saugus hosts Marlborough in the Division 2 opener on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

West Ranch heads to Roosevelt

West Ranch (14-3) may have dropped some crucial league title matches to Saugus this year, but the team never felt it lost its momentum.

The Wildcats enter the Division 2 bracket with unfinished business. The team is full of returners from last year’s playoff team that reached the CIF semifinals. West Ranch will look to return to the semis and push further but will first face off with the Roosevelt Mustangs (18-5) in the round of 32.

The Mustangs finished off the regular season as Big VIII League runners-up. West Ranch will need to slow down Roosevelt’s pin hitters Rylee Dale and Ryah Brock, who have each totaled over 220 kills this season.

The Wildcats have received most of their points from freshman sensation Devyn Kobe, who racked up 277 kills and 20 blocks in her first year of varsity play.

West Ranch has shown it can win even when Kobe is being focused by an opponent, so look for Grace Kelley and Joleen Reynolds to be just as involved on offense with setter Dani Clewis running the show.

West Ranch makes the trip to Eastvale to take on Roosevelt on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Valencia draws Highland in Division 5 opener

The Vikings (14-15) are headed on a short trip up Highway 14 to play the Highland Bulldogs (21-7-1).

Highland has won eight straight heading into the postseason and will open up the playoffs at home where the team is 7-2. Valencia is 7-11 on the road.

The Vikings will need to continue to grow with hopes of another playoff win. Key play from players like Kayla Rust, Cayden Hobrecker, Makayla Garcia and Annika Puno will be critical for Valencia reaching the second round for the third straight season.

Highland hosts Valencia on Thursday at 6 p.m.

No. 2 Canyon hosts Wiseburn-Da Vinci

The Canyon faithful are excited for this one.

The Cowboys will return to the playoffs for the first time in three years and are doing so as the No. 2 seed in Division 5.

Canyon has been fueled all around the court from players like Parys Taylor, Layla Tejeda, Theone Nguyen and Mary Audish. Only Nguyen has CIF playoff experience from the Cowboys’ trip in 2021 but the team is the second seed for a reason.

Canyon will host the Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves to open up postseason play, a team with similar strengths as the Cowboys.

Four Wolves have racked up over 30 aces and over 160 digs this season. Sophomore Alina Hunter belongs to both of those categories while also leading the team with 250 kills.

The Cowboys will need to fight for every point but can make history and give their program some real momentum with a postseason victory.

Canyon fights for its first playoff win in over 20 years on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Trinity gets long road trip to San Jacinto Valley

The Knights’ program is no stranger to long road trips in the postseason.

Trinity will make another near three-hour trek on Thursday as the team drew the San Jacinto Valley Wolves (14-6) in Division 6.

The Wolves enter the playoffs as winners of four in a row while the Knights have won just three of their last seven matches. Trinity took some lumps in the Garden Grove tournament about a week ago, but coach Rebecca Peluffo still believes the team gained momentum and took a ton away from the weekend.

The Knights will need another strong outing from their star outside hitting duo of Emerald Lipis and Bethany Sedy. The two finished well over 220 kills each this season and have led the balanced attack with setters Scarlett Malkasyan and Natalia Godoy.

The Wolves will have to figure out ways to put the ball away on offense as Knights libero Chloe Horning covers a majority of the court in between the Knights many talented back-row passers.

Trinity fights for its first road playoff win in five years on Thursday at 6 p.m. when the Knights take on the Wolves.