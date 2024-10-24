Blog

Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council to host fine art show 

The nonprofit Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is scheduled to host its annual “Adult Fine Art Show” Nov. 2-3 at the TAADAA Art Gallery in Acton.  

This open-themed art show will be judged by Andi Campognone, senior curator at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History. The public may vote on Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for the People’s Choice Award. 

The gallery is located at Picasso’s Playmates, 33330 Santiago Road, Acton. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. More information is available at www.taadaa.org. 

