Alduino A. Adelini | The Most Qualified Candidate Ever

It is my sincere pleasure to endorse Gloria Mercado-Fortine for the William S. Hart Union High School District board of trustees. Her record of service to the Hart district and our local community makes her, in my opinion, the most qualified person to ever seek election to the Hart district board of trustees.

In addition to her previous 16 years on the board, Gloria has gained leadership experience related to many other community organizations. Some of these include her work with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club, the Valley Industry Association, the SCV Chamber of Commerce and many more.

Gloria knows about schools and how they should be organized. She has been a classroom teacher, a principal and a district administrator. Her college degrees are from CSUN and Pepperdine University. She is a Hart High School graduate.

Please vote for Gloria Mercado-Fortine on Nov. 5.

Alduino A. Adelini

Newhall