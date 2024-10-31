Brian Richards | Mad as Hell!

If you want a perfect example of the incompetence and negligence of the federal government, and especially those who lead it currently, behold the recent headline that FEMA doesn’t have enough money to do the one job they are expected and mandated to do: apnews.com/article/hurricane-helene-congress-fema-funding-5be4f18e00ce2b509d6830410cf2c1cb.

That one and only job is to provide federal assistance in times of emergency throughout the country. Thus the name, Federal Emergency Management Agency. We have enough money to send Ukraine over $150 billion yet our own citizens get incompetence and scraps. We have enough money to spend $100 billion on taking care of illegals but our citizens are left to beg and plead for assistance.

Who are you people who would continue to vote for such willful incompetence? Who are you people that you would vote for warmongers that put the needs of Ukraine, run by a dictator, over the needs of your fellow Americans? Who are you people who would allow the current administration to open our borders and welcome 20 million illegals AND to take care of them when they’re here?

The current administration by its own admission has allowed thousands of murderers and rapists into this country where they roam freely. Almost a half a million illegals with a criminal record are in our country and yet many of you still want reward those who are largely responsible for this catastrophe.

What is wrong with you people that you’re not outraged by anything I’ve written above? It sure the hell isn’t just Donald Trump. So what is it? We’ve lost control of our government and they have us at each other’s throat.

Why? Because that’s what they want. It distracts us from their colossal ineptitude.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch