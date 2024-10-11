Castaic gets first league win, beats West Ranch 

By Matt Lechuga

For The Signal

The Castaic Coyotes used a balanced offensive attack, led by junior quarterback Khanai Langford, to end their three-game losing streak and pick up their first Foothill League win of the season, 42-28, over West Ranch at Canyon High School on Friday.

Langford was outstanding with 251 yards and three touchdowns through the air and also contributed 22 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

“[Khanai] always has the capability to make plays,” said Castaic head coach Sirr Guy Shakir. “Now he’s starting to understand, having a little bit more situational awareness, and that’s coming with more reps. He’s becoming more of a leader, and he’s doing all the little things you want your quarterback to do.”

Down 21-14 going into the second half, Castaic opened the third quarter with an 8-play, 80-yard drive capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass from Langford to Monty Coleman.

West Ranch missed a 33-yard field goal on the next possession and the teams battled to a stalemate for the rest of the quarter.

After forcing a West Ranch turnover on downs to start the fourth quarter, the Coyotes struck quickly. Langford passed three times, the final being a 38-yard pass to Logan Mietzner to go up a touchdown.

West Ranch Wildcat Luke Deperno (18) scores a touchdown after catching Blake Johnson’s (13) throw against the Castaic Coyotes during Thursday’s game at Canyon High School. 101024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Wildcats responded with their own big play on the next drive when Luke Deperno broke free for a 30-yard scoring run, his longest run of the night. He finished with 149 yards and the touchdown on the ground while also grabbing two receptions, both touchdowns, for 20 yards.

Tied at 28 apiece, the Coyotes finally put the game away for good on their next drive. Castaic leaned on its two playmakers, Coleman and Langford, for every play, marching from their own 20 and finally scoring on a 17-yard Langford rush.

Coleman was huge in the game as well, finishing with 182 yards and a touchdown on the ground and three passes for 23 yards and a score.

“We just all worked as a team, practiced hard, and we were all on the same page tonight,” said Langford. “Defense held up really well, I’m proud of them. Offense executed our plan, and that’s about it.”

Castaic Coyote Logan Mietzner (20) drops Jayden Broderick’s (11) throw during Thursday’s game against the West Ranch Wildcats at Canyon High School. 101024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Coyotes defense then slammed the door shut when they forced a Deperno fumble on the next play. Eight plays later, Coleman put the finisher on with a 17-yard touchdown run, untouched up the right sideline for the final score of 42-28.

“That was great; I’m so proud of our kids,” said Shakir. “Sometimes it’s tweaks at the half, but really it’s about execution for us. Doing the little things that we’ve been talking about all week long and then just keeping our composure with our emotions high.”

Castaic made history as Thursday’s win marked the program’s first win over West Ranch.

The Coyotes will try to keep their winning ways going next week when they face Saugus. West Ranch will look to bounce back against Golden Valley.