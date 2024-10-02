Cheryl Corriveau | A Vision for a Better COC Experience

As a longtime resident of Santa Clarita, I am proud to support Andrew Taban for the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, Trustee Area 3. Andrew’s commitment to our community and his dedication to enhancing our local college make him an excellent candidate for this position.

Andrew’s background in public service and his focus on transparency and accountability are particularly impressive. His experience working with local officials and advocating for education policy demonstrate his ability to effectively represent our community’s interests on the board.

Moreover, Andrew’s commitment to improving student wellness and ensuring equitable access to education aligns with the values of our community. His proactive approach to addressing safety concerns and expanding support services is exactly what we need to ensure that COC continues to thrive.

I encourage my fellow community members to also support Andrew Taban. His dedication to public service and his vision for a better college experience make him the ideal candidate for Trustee Area 3.

Cheryl Corriveau

Valencia