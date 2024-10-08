Diane Zimmerman | A Positive Post

Taylor Swift posted that she endorses Kamala Harris, but encourages young voters to do their own research, form their own opinions, register and vote.

I am proud of her for the “but, encourages young voters to do their own research, form their own opinions, register and vote.” She must be a “Trump Girl,” after all, to advise that. If everyone, no matter what their age, does their own actual research, it will be much more than just a “landslide” for President Donald Trump. And with all of their help, he will “MAGA.”

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita