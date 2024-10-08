Diane Zimmerman | A Positive Post

Blog

Letters to the Editor
Taylor Swift posted that she endorses Kamala Harris, but encourages young voters to do their own research, form their own opinions, register and vote. 

I am proud of her for the “but, encourages young voters to do their own research, form their own opinions, register and vote.” She must be a “Trump Girl,” after all, to advise that. If everyone, no matter what their age, does their own actual research, it will be much more than just a “landslide” for President Donald Trump. And with all of their help, he will “MAGA.”

Diane Zimmerman  

Santa Clarita 

