Dodgers advance to NLCS with 2-0 win over Padres 

By Signal Staff

The Los Angeles Dodgers answered the doubters on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, punching their ticket to their first National League Championship Series appearance since 2021 with a 2-0 shutout of the San Diego Padres.

“We went through a lot of injuries and a lot of ups and a lot of downs, but we fight, we fight and we keep going — and we’ve got champagne on us right now,” Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts said in a postgame interview on FOX.

The Dodgers’ win came on the strength of homers from Hernández … and Hernández.

Kiké Hernández started the scoring for the Dodgers with a two-out homer in the second inning off Padres right-hander Yu Darvish. Teoscar Hernández also homered off Darvish in the seventh.

It was all the offense that Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the L.A. bullpen would need.

Yamamoto pitched five scoreless innings and Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen combined in relief to make the 2-0 lead hold up.

The Dodgers closed out the five-game National League Division Series by holding the Padres scoreless for 24 consecutive innings.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven NLCS is scheduled 5:15 p.m. Sunday when the New York Mets visit Dodger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX.