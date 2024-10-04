Gary Martin | An Effective, Respected Water Leader

Piotr (pronounced Peter) Orzechowski was first elected to the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board of directors in 2020. Piotr is a mechanical engineer who served as an environmental water programs manager for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Australia. Piotr worked to ensure that water treatment and discharge standards were being met across the multiple business lines he was responsible for.

Piotr has utilized his mechanical engineering training and his extensive background in analytical chemistry, biotechnology, along with his business management skills, in becoming a very effective and respected member of our board over the four years that he has served. Piotr has added an important skill set to our board in the area of advanced water quality oversight, policy and governance. In our last election of board officers, Piotr’s colleagues selected him as board vice president. Piotr has also skillfully served on the SCV Water Engineering and Operations Committee and as chair of the Water Resources and Watershed Committee.

Piotr has become an important member of the board and the voters in Division 2 would be well served by re-electing him to another term. I strongly recommend that by Nov. 5, you vote to re-elect Piotr Orzechowski to the SCV Water board of directors, Division 2.

Gary Martin

SCV Water Agency Board President

Valencia