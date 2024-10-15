Gerald Staack | A Global Extinction Event

There is no doubt that our world is heading into an unstoppable period of global life extinction similar to the event that happened 251 million years ago, during the Permian-Triassic extinction “die-off” event, when nitrogen dioxide (and other factors) killed (about 75%) of all life on Earth.

Sadly, humans must first experience grief before they finally acknowledge that serious action is crucial to stem the impending climate catastrophe. An uproar for strict countermeasures will probably come too late. The crisis will soon be unstoppable.

With someone like Donald Trump at the helm as our next president, our demise will most likely come sooner. Blessed be the little innocent children whose lives will be cut short because their parents, duped by climate deniers, could not critically focus on the only worldly problem that counted: the survival of the human race.

Gerald Staack

Former Santa Clarita resident

Wilmington, North Carolina