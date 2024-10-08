Glenda Roybal | Not a Deal-Breaker for This Vet 

Ralph Ware’s letter (Sept. 18) raised concerns for me, and I feel compelled to respond for two key reasons:

You’re not the only Vietnam veteran in the valley with an opinion.

You can’t believe everything you see on television — surely, that’s a lesson we all learned years ago.

Yes, you earned the right to vote while serving in Vietnam, just as many others did. My uncle enlisted at 16 — yes, 16 — and became a long range reconnaissance patrol soldier, one of the most dangerous roles in the war. Yet, despite his service, he holds a very different view of President Donald Trump. What we must remember is that there are always two sides to every story. Misinformation is rampant, especially when it comes to politics, and television can easily distort the truth.

Take, for instance, the allegations regarding Trump’s so-called “moron” comment about John McCain. Not every veteran agrees with that narrative. Some see McCain as a hero, others do not. But what I find most misleading is the notion that President Trump, who has consistently expressed his love for this country, would make such statements. You seem to base this belief on the words of John Kelly, who served as Trump’s chief of staff for around 17 months. Let’s not forget: Kelly was fired. It’s worth considering whether his criticisms stem from personal resentment after being dismissed from the role.

Trump’s dedication to America has been evident for decades. As far back as the 1980s, in interviews with prominent figures like Oprah Winfrey, Trump has spoken of his desire to save this nation. In fact, Trump and Winfrey were friends for years until 2016, when he ran for president. Their friendship cooled when Oprah chose to align politically, likely for ratings. Since then, the media has fueled the divide, creating false narratives that are more about politics than truth.

Many people who surrounded Trump in office were not truly working for “we the people.” In my opinion, they were part of the Washington establishment, which does not always have the interests of everyday Americans at heart.

Regarding the criticism of Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery, I encourage you to review the facts. The families of fallen soldiers invited Trump, and there is no credible evidence that anything inappropriate occurred. The article “Afghanistan Soldiers’ Families Stand with Trump Amid Arlington National Cemetery Critiques” clearly debunks that myth.

In summary, I believe you’ve been misled by the media, just as many others have. Today, news outlets are too often driven by agendas rather than the truth. During the pandemic, for example, networks seemed to parrot the same narrative. It felt coordinated, as if they were reading from the same script. It’s troubling, but not surprising.

Finally, I want to thank you for your service, but I’m sorry you’ve fallen for the same false narratives that many Americans have. We are Americans first and foremost, not Republicans or Democrats. In my opinion, this election isn’t about one man — it’s about freedom versus creeping authoritarianism. As for your decision not to vote, that’s your right, but I urge you to dig deeper into the facts. My uncle, a proud Vietnam veteran and LRRP, fully supports President Trump and would gladly protect him from any threat — especially given the two assassination attempts he’s already faced.

Glenda Roybal

Canyon Country