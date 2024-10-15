Lois Eisenberg | Harris Won Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris took Donald Trump to task at the presidential debate, by baiting him to unveil his worst traits, which are many.

Harris won the debate and it wasn’t close.

Multiple national polls show that Harris won the debate. In the Joe Biden and Trump debate, Trump didn’t win. President Biden lost that debate due to his poor performance, just as Trump lost the debate due to his poor performance.

Harris showed up with her “prosecutorial self” and in doing so Harris had Trump in the witness stand throughout the debate, and “on the ropes,” and keeping him off balance when she approached him with the hand shake (a brilliant move).

As Harris has said before, she knows “Trump’s type” and she proved her prosecutorial skills and those skills came into play by literally prosecuting Trump as if he was on the witness stand.

Besides Harris’s outstanding performance she was the only one looking normal and presidential.

Trump spent the night ranting and raving.

Kamala Harris is the best debate opponent who has encountered Trump, and he was blindsided and didn’t know how to handle Harris’s prosecutorial skills.

The debate showed Harris cool, calm and collected while Trump was angry, dismal and irritated.

Harris’s smile, which at times Fox News ridicules, gleams of joy and hope.

Here are some of the most absurd and unfounded reasons that the MAGA group came up with on Trump’s loss at the debate:

• Biased moderators.

• Harris received the questions in advantage.

• Harris used an earphone.

• ABC News set up “distraction lighting” aimed at Trump’s podium, so he was annoyed with the lighting aiming to distract him.

• Lance Wallnau, an activist on the religious right, said of Harris looking presidential, “That’s the seduction of what I say is witchcraft.”

Even Fox News had to accept that Harris was the winner, and the best thing of all was when the hateful, spiteful, delusional, fear-mongering commentators had to admit that Harrris won. If you looked hard enough you saw egg on their faces.

The debate was a perfect blueprint in showing that Trump is unfit to be president.

God bless America, and may freedom and democracy prevail in America, and that the American voter will not allow America to have a dictatorship.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia