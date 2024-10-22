Nancy Oliver | What Becomes of Individual Freedom

One of the original tenets of The Tea Party, a (conservative) citizen coalition forming in 2009 and mutating into Donald Trump’s MAGA, was individual freedom. So it’s truly astonishing that Trump’s advocates support Project 2025, including former Trump advisors. Project 2025 proposes eliminating the Department of Education, restricting access to care for Medicare and Medicaid recipients while creating a multibillion-dollar annual corporate giveaway at enrollee and taxpayer expense, and raising the retirement age from 67 to 69, significantly cutting Social Security benefits. Project 2025 will give fossil fuel industries preeminence, despite our climate change catastrophes, control women’s bodies, and replace thousands of civil service employees with Trump loyalists, advancing absolute conformity.

How did it happen that Trump supporters forgot their fidelity to individual freedom in deference to a vast governmental takeover with Trump deficits predicted to surge twice to triple as much as the Kamala Harris plan, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, and the Trump administration’s own admission that the national debt was in “crisis” during his first term?

Our freedom is on the line. Our original document, the Declaration of Independence, stated that we have “certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” A vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is the only way to preserve our freedoms.

Nancy Oliver

Valencia