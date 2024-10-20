New Survey Predicts 2025 Siding Color of the Year 

Planning to update your home siding this year? If you’re like many Americans, you’ll likely stick to neutral hues.

In the third annual national survey recently conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alside, a leader in exterior building products, American homeowners reaffirmed off-white/cream as the most popular siding color (18%) if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2025 — extending its reign for three consecutive years.

Understated elegance continues to dominate the market, with 42% of American homeowners saying they would go for a timeless, neutral look if choosing an exterior home color in 2025.

“The persistent preference for neutral and classic aesthetics like off-white and cream speaks to the palette’s versatility and its ability to enhance curb appeal without overpowering the overall design of a home,” said Ryan Gibson, business director, Vinyl & Composite Cladding.

Conversely, bold colors are the least likely to be chosen by homeowners. In fact, 33% of American homeowners say one of the colors they would most likely avoid if updating their home exterior in 2025 is red.

“There is certainly a place for bolder colors. They are often used more prominently in certain architectural styles and can add a vibrant, eye-catching element when used thoughtfully. The key is to balance it with neutral tones and consider the overall style of the home and neighborhood,” added Gibson.

Exterior Color Preference

After off-white/cream, white (16%), light brown (13%), light gray (11%) and medium blue (8%) rounded out the top five color choices among American homeowners, if they were going to update the color of their home exterior in 2025.

Color choice doesn’t stop at siding though. When adding complementary colors to accent home exteriors, about 62% of American homeowners typically match the trim with their siding color. Other answers include:

Shutters (43%)

Porches and decks (38%)

Roofing (32%)

When asked how they would choose the exterior color, homeowners cite several key factors. In addition to going for a timeless, neutral look (42%), top answers include:

Cost (36%)

Availability (25%)

Their spouse or significant other will pick (22%)

Based on something they saw in a magazine/home improvement show (20%)

Meets HOA/local guidelines (20%)

Siding Material Preference

American homeowners are likely incorporating the trend of embracing warm neutrals into their specific siding material choices. Stone (25%) was the leading material preference they would choose when planning to purchase new siding. Mixed materials were a close second, with 22% of homeowners saying they would choose to mix stone, stucco or siding, perhaps for a balanced home exterior aesthetic. Vinyl (14%), vertical board and batten composite cladding (12%) and engineered wood (12%) rounded out the rest of the top five material choices.

For more home exterior inspiration and trends, visit alside.com.

If your 2025 plans include home exterior updates, consider how your selections will impact your home’s long-term curb appeal and value. (SPT