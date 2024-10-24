Rick Barker | Excuse Me?

In re: James La Vine, letters to the editor, “Drop Anchor on Full Speed to Port,” Sept 10.

Excuse me, Mr. La Vine, but I thought it was the left that wants to sensor those they disagree with!

I disagree with most all of what The Signal’s contributors from the left write, but that’s why we have chocolate and vanilla ice cream and that is what makes this a great country where we get to freely hear from all sides of an issue.

It’s fascist/dictatorships that only want one side (theirs) put before their citizens.

Rick Barker

Valencia