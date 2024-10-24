Roberta Dey | Joy and Humor Aren’t Enough

Thank you Ron Perry! I just finished reading your letter (Oct. 16, response to Lois Eisenberg) on The Signal’s opinion page. Thank you! Thank you! For words well said. “Joy and humor” do not pay my home lease, joy and humor do not pay for my grocery bill, joy and humor do not pay to put gas in my car! If I want joy and humor, I look to my family and friends, not the government!

I look to my government for strength, good-paying jobs, safety for all and a good education for our children, etc. Thank you Ron Perry for calling attention to Lois Eisenberg’s letter!

Roberta Dey

Canyon Country