Step Back in Time with These Historic Towns 

By Natasha Kayes

There is something truly special about the historic places and buildings that silently tell stories of the past. Not only is it entertaining to visit charming old towns and villages, but you really get a deeper understanding of the modern communities and cities that grew out of them, not to mention a feel for what life was like many years ago. If you want to take a mind-trip to the past, it is worth visiting these seven historic towns in Southern California.

Old Town Pasadena

Old Pasadena is 150 years old and encompasses 21 blocks filled with intricate architecture, low-rise brick-facade buildings, and historic alleys. It is the oldest commercial area in the city and you can easily imagine strolling through Pasadena’s original marketplace at the turn of the century.

In 1983, the area of Old Pasadena was designated as a National Register Historic District. Newer shops and restaurants occupy the original buildings, but the old world charm remains.

Santa Barbara

Founded in 1786, Santa Barbara is rich with history. It was once the territory of the Chumash tribe of Native Americans, was settled by Spain in the 1700s, and became part of Mexico following the Mexican War of Independence.

Old Town Temecula

Temecula’s Old Town Village is one of the oldest towns in Southern California and almost feels as if you have stepped onto a set for an old movie. Modern businesses do not take away from the classic charm of the quaint old buildings they occupy.

Stepping back in time is made even easier by the plethora of antique shops in Temecula.

Old Town San Diego

Old Town San Diego is now a tiny community and historical park but was the first Spanish settlement in Southern California. The state-protected Old Town San Diego Historic Park includes a number of buildings from the mid to late 1800s and immerses visitors in the Old West.

Although the city of San Diego has grown into a thriving city, it is known as the birthplace of California and one of the state’s most historic cities. Old Town San Diego is one of two areas of the modern city that will sweep you back in time to Southern California’s earliest years.

Gaslamp Quarter

In 1867, the area of San Diego now known as the Gaslamp Quarter was a new settlement called “New Town,” established several miles south of Old Town The city eventually grew to encompass both of these old towns, but the Gaslamp Quarter retains its Victorian atmosphere and, naturally, the gas lamp street light designs.

Within the 16 blocks that make up the Gaslamp Quarter are almost 100 historical buildings and a colorful past, including a “red light” district known as Stingaree during the late 1800s and early 1900s, where bars, brothels and gambling halls were thriving.

The oldest residential home in Los Angeles is the Avila Adobe on Olvera Street. ©ADOBE STOCK

Olvera Street, Los Angeles

Olvera Street is not a town of its own, but it is such a distinct historical pocket of Los Angeles that it might as well be a mini town. This is the oldest street in the city of Los Angeles and because it is not open to cars, it completely immerses you in its village-like atmosphere, filled with the color, culture, crafts, music, history and foods of this state’s earliest days. This tiny street makes you feel like you are shopping on the streets of a tiny town in Mexico.

The oldest residential home in Los Angeles is the Avila Adobe on Olvera Street, built in 1818, restored to reflect life in California in the 1840s, and open to the public.

Pioneertown

Pioneertown is a historic town designed to look like an even older historic town.

If it feels just slightly too “Old West” to be true, like a movie backdrop, there is a good reason for that. This picture-perfect western town was established in 1946 as a real living, breathing town that would be used for period films. From the motel to the saloon and beyond, you will be pulled back to the good old days of the California Gold Rush.