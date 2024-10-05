Suzette Martinez Valladares | It’s California, But It’s Not Impossible

California, the Golden State, where dreams are meant to come true, has become a nightmare for too many families. The cost of living is out of control, affordable housing feels like a distant memory, and skyrocketing gas prices are a daily reminder of how far we’ve fallen. Yet, despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s policies, arguably the most harmful of any governor in a generation, hope is not lost. We can turn this around.

Look no further than recent developments in our fight to lower gas prices. While Newsom drags his feet and drives up costs with unnecessary regulations, Assembly members James Gallagher and Joe Patterson proposed two bills that would provide immediate relief for drivers. Gallagher’s bill would exempt gas from the cap-and-trade program, allow for out-of-state gas imports, and permit an earlier switch to winter-blend fuel to curb seasonal price hikes.

Patterson’s bill would block the upcoming 11-cent addition to California’s already astronomical gas tax and prevent a potential 52-cent increase — an increase driven by an unelected bureaucratic board, no less. These bills are critical to keeping family budgets from being overwhelmed by fuel costs.

But it’s not just about gas prices. We’re seeing a push for law and order that reflects what California voters truly want. Proposition 36, which increases penalties for retail theft and eliminates early release for certain crimes, is polling well ahead of the November vote. Newsom is fighting it, but once again, he’s on the wrong side of public opinion.

This groundswell of support for change shows it’s possible to fix what’s broken. We can apply this same momentum to reducing the cost of living. Here’s how:

• Adjusting the homeowner tax credit: Take it from just $7,000 to a deduction of up to $200,000. This change would make homeownership more accessible and provide long-term savings.

• Making all medical expenses tax-deductible: California residents shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their financial stability.

• Exempting service worker tips from taxation: As both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have suggested at the federal level, we can adopt this in California to provide relief to hardworking service industry employees.

• Updating the renter’s tax credit: It’s been 40 years since this credit was adjusted. Let’s raise it to $2,500 from the current $500 — a change that would provide meaningful relief to renters.

• Waiving the $800 yearly franchise fee for small businesses: Small businesses are the backbone of California’s economy, and this fee is yet another burden they don’t need.

• Providing a 100% property tax reduction for disabled military veterans: These brave men and women deserve our full support, and this reduction would be a small way to honor their service.

These are just a few ways we can ease the financial strain. Now, I know what you’re thinking: How do we make this happen with Newsom in office?

The initiative process, while challenging and expensive, offers a path. We’ve seen it work with Prop. 36. But a quicker solution lies in the Legislature. By building coalitions with Republicans and moderate Democrats — particularly those in the Central Valley who feel the same pressures as the rest of us — we can push through these cost-saving measures.

And let’s not forget, we are only two years away from electing a new governor. Candidates are already stepping up, and it will be critical to see which of them embraces a solutions-focused approach to the cost of living crisis.

Change isn’t impossible. It’s within reach. I am hopeful that over the next few years we will begin to reverse the damage inflicted by the Newsom administration and Californians will finally feel the cost relief they deserve.

We’ve got work to do, but I’m confident we can get it done.

Suzette Martinez Valladares is a former assemblywoman, wife, girl mom and DIY’er.“Right, Here Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.