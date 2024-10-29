Trinity football secures first Cottonwood League title, beats Silver Valley 

Trinity football blasted its way through Friday night’s league battle with the hosting Silver Valley Trojans of Yermo.

Trinity won the game, 43-8, and now secures at least a share of the Cottonwood League crown in its inaugural year in the league.

The visiting Knights (9-0, 4-0) had somewhat of a slow start following their two-hour trip to Yermo as their opening drive ended in a punt. The play would be Trinity’s only punt on the day as the team quickly jumped up 21-0 in the second quarter and set up a running clock in the fourth.

Trinity had three straight huge runs called back due to penalties on their opening drive before settling in.

“It really was a slow start,” said Trinity coach Mike Parrinello. “We just couldn’t get out of our own way in the first quarter.”

The Knights’ defense was all over everything Silver Valley (2-7, 1-3) had to show. Senior John Carlson led Trinity with 18 tackles on the evening.

“It is probably not fair to John but we almost take him for granted,” Parrinello said. “He’s all over the field, you wind up doing stats the next day, and all of a sudden, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, the guy was involved in what seemed like almost every tackle we made.’”

Andrew Kelley was recently named a Trinity captain and continued his takeaway spree with his fifth interception of the season.

For the offense, the Knights showcased balance with over 200 passing and rushing yards in the win. Senior quarterback Noah Visconti went 13-for-20 with four touchdowns and 253 passing yards. Sophomore Andrew Carlson reeled in five of those passes for 126 yards and a pair of TDs. Senior Luke Backes also added two touchdown receptions.

The Knights are now one win away from the program’s first-ever undefeated regular season. Trinity’s Thursday night season finale will be a big one. With a win, Trinity can clinch an outright league title, secure the undefeated season and get the program’s first win over Riverside Prep, which has gotten the best of Trinity over the years.

“We can’t have those slow starts,” Parrinello said. “We just can’t afford to do that against Riverside Prep this week, or obviously in the playoffs, but it was good to see them respond.”

Trinity takes on Riverside Prep on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

“They’ve just kind of owned us and a lot of these guys have never beaten (Riverside Prep) before,” Parrinello said. “They really want to get the win. The undefeated season is great, the goals were to win the league, which we secured. Next thing was to make the playoffs. We’ve secured that. Now it’s, ‘Hey, let’s go out. Let’s play our game.’ We want to try and go 1-0 every week. That doesn’t change, whether you know this is for undefeated season or Riverside Prep, we’re going to focus on what we’re supposed to do every week.”