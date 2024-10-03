Valencia freshman volleyball wins Sylmar JV tournament  

The Valencia High School freshman volleyball team claimed the championship title at the 2024 Sylmar Junior Varsity Volleyball Tournament.

The young team went undefeated with a 7-0 record against junior varsity competition in the tournament, held Sept. 28 at Sylmar High School.

Head coach Jared Ambrose said in a news release that “any one of these players could have been named MVP.”

Faith Hilton and Dylan Geckler were selected to the all-tournament team. Hilton was also selected as the tournament MVP.

In the finals, the Valencia freshman team faced off against the junior varsity squad from Wiseman Da Vinci High School, in El Segundo. The match ended with a 25-14 victory for Valencia, sealing the championship title.

The coaching staff, including Ambrose and assistant coach Tom Hilton, has led the team to an 8-0 start in the Foothill League.