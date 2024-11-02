Alan Ferdman | Expensive, Slow and Inept

If you have ever wondered why government actions are so expensive, so slow, and appear so inept, all you need to do is reed the signal article titled “SR14 outreach irks city and county leaders” (Sept. 16) and you will know exactly why it is true. While city and county officials appear to be encumbered by unnecessary and useless rules and procedures, while you are not, because you live in the real world.

I recommend for our professional traffic engineers, find out where the State Route 14 /Interstate-5 bottlenecks are, by getting up early, on a workday and driving SR-14 and the I-5 into the big city during the morning rush to work. Then drive home from the big city through our town during rush hour in the afternoon and they will find all the bottlenecks, by driving both directions. Why? Because it’s the same every day. You know where the bottlenecks are because you navigate them on every drive to, and from, work.

The last time Caltrans did this for us, they created a huge project on the I-5 to help us drive to the I-5/SR-14 interchange bottleneck faster. What they should have done then, and what they should do now, is fix the bottlenecks and stop wasting our money developing meaningless plans and hosting meetings where they never seem to take the public’s advice.

Alan Ferdman

Canyon Country