Clair Bennett | Trump Triumphed Due to Left’s Overreach

President Joe Biden has upheld his promise of a peaceful transfer of power. However, the same cannot be said for some Santa Clarita Valley Biden/Harris supporters expressing their disapproval of the newly elected President Donald Trump.

Recently, a well-known and respected community member posted a demand on her social media feed, insisting that anyone who voted for Trump explain their reasoning and justify why she should maintain a friendship with them.

While I am uninterested in preserving a pretense of friendship with someone unable to engage constructively with complex issues, I feel compelled to address the matter of voting.

I am one of the Trump supporters who rarely discusses my political views publicly. I am, admittedly, embarrassed by Trump’s inability — or unwillingness, likely both — to present himself as more articulate, distinguished and less gauche.

However, here lies the crux of my conundrum: my concerns about liberal policies eroding the foundational importance of family, encroaching socialism, pandering to niche social mores, open borders, declining economy and much more.

These concerns outweigh my discomfort with the president’s personality. Obviously, millions of voters agree. Many who are quiet Trump supporters are similarly conflicted, embarrassed by Trump’s demeanor but hopeful he will restore stability to our family values, strengthen community ties, bolster our military and law enforcement, and revive the economy.

Consider Kamala Harris’ 2019 endorsement of taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for inmates. This policy underscores a broader issue: prioritizing niche platforms over pragmatic, widely shared values. It reflects a troubling shift away from common-sense policies. This is why President-elect Trump took all seven battleground states. California is a unicorn and for the sake our nation, I hope it remains that way.

Both moderate and right-wing Republicans, and dare I say moderate Democrats with common sense, are profoundly concerned about the effects of far-left liberal policies and the lack of a moderate voice on the left. This concern runs so deep that we chose to support a leader who, while often awkward and divisive in behavior, represents a chance to reclaim what we believe has been eroded or given away by an unchecked progressive agenda. If there was another more distinguished, strong Republican candidate who made it to the forefront, we would have supported that candidate as well. But here we are.

“Make America Great Again” is not just a slogan; it’s a commitment to upholding principles that matter deeply. In a state and county that proudly celebrate Gay Pride Month, it’s worth reflecting on the recognition given to our Veterans this past Nov. 11. These brave individuals have made profound sacrifices — some giving their lives, others returning home burdened by trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, along with their families who bear the weight of their struggles.

Yet, while our LGBTQ community is celebrated for an entire month, our veterans are honored just one day each year. And what of our first responders, our teachers, and so many others who quietly serve and contribute to the fabric of our society?

Bringing attention to this imbalance is challenging, as it often invites unfair labels of hatred or bigotry. But for many, these concerns are deeply felt, and rather than engage in divisive discourse, they are expressed through the power of the ballot box.

Returning to Our Core Values:

A Vision for All Americans

Returning to our core values will require a rebalancing of our priorities and reaffirming the principles that unite us as a nation. These values are not exclusive — they are for all Americans — but they require a renewed focus to reflect fairness and balance:

• Prioritizing Americans First: Ensuring that health care, education, public safety and government benefits are directed toward those here legally, regardless of ethnicity or gender.

• Supporting Parental Rights: Empowering parents, not government institutions, to take an active role in shaping their children’s upbringing and education.

• Reestablishing National Borders: Strengthening our borders to create a secure and well-regulated immigration system that emphasizes legal entry.

• Deporting Criminals: Enforcing our laws to remove individuals who jeopardize public safety and the well-being of our communities.

This is not Project 2025 or religious extremism. It’s about safeguarding values we consider central to the American identity — values rooted in fairness, accountability, and a commitment to strengthening individuals, families and communities. It’s about preserving a nation that prioritizes opportunity, security, and self-reliance, not transforming it into a niche progressive, socialist experiment that undermines these principles.

Beyond the national arena, the state of California looms large. It seems apparent that Gov. Gavin Newsom, preparing for a potential presidential bid in 2028, is suddenly tackling a host of state issues, including homelessness, affordable housing, wildfire mitigation, insurance costs, clean energy, water management, and the too-little, too-late attempt to retain the film industry amidst the exodus of other industries that have long moved (and continue to move) to other more rational states.

Let’s briefly evaluate these efforts:

• Care Court: A concept without the enforcement needed to create tangible change.

• Homelessness: If funding alone could solve this crisis, it would have been resolved long ago.

• Affordable Housing: Increased regulations, bureaucratic costs passed on to developers, lack of California Environmental Quality Act reform, and rising fire insurance costs render the attempt to achieve “affordable housing” at best misleading if not an outright lie.

• Electric Vehicle Mandate: An ambitious but impractical target, as gas prices soar.

• Public Safety: Misleading ballot initiatives like Proposition 47 have eroded public trust and compromised safety by reducing penalties for certain crimes, fostering lawlessness. Additionally, the governor’s opposition to Proposition 36, overwhelmingly passed by voters this election, reflects a troubling tone deafness related to the profound impact crime has on families and businesses, further undermining confidence in his leadership.

• Sanctuary Policies: These policies strain hospitals with increased costs with no offset to increase reimbursement rates. This impact applies to public education institutions as well and hinders law enforcement’s ability to address crimes involving nonresidents.

There may be some hope. It may not be a “billion brilliant stars,” but a twinkle from some on the left. In an analysis article in the L.A. Times on Nov. 19, Taryn Luna and Seema Mehta write, “Republicans successfully used California policies in the 2024 election to scare voters in other parts of America.”

And in the same article: “‘That was a huge disconnect by the Democratic Party and certainly Gavin Newsom and everyone else running around amplifying [liberal social] positions, which doesn’t do us any good,’ said John Shallman, a veteran Democratic consultant based in Los Angeles. ‘We just again have to be focused on bread-and-butter, kitchen-table, middle-class issues, and get away from identity politics, get away from the notion of fighting these culture wars.’”

Why did President-elect Trump win despite his less-than-charming, abrasive personality? Americans from every walk of life; regular everyday individuals, families, and business owners have real concerns that the country has veered way left and lost its way, leaving them behind.

In the end, Trump’s victory, despite his legal and personality challenges, serves as a powerful reminder: Many Americans felt unheard, overlooked and pushed aside by extreme policies. For these voters, the progressive agenda seemed more radical than the president-elect.

They rallied behind a candidate who promised to restore balance, safeguard their values, and reignite hope in a nation rooted in opportunity, security and common sense.

Clair Bennett is a Valencia resident.