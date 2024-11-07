Jason Gibbs | Get Your Passport at the Santa Clarita Public Library 

“The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.” — Saint Augustine

Did you know that our local Santa Clarita Public Library offers passport acceptance services? Whether you’re planning a vacation, studying abroad or reconnecting with family, the Santa Clarita Public Library is here to support your journey.

As a parent of two children, I know firsthand how exciting it is to plan a family trip and I’m thrilled to share that all three Santa Clarita Library branches offer passport services to our community, making it easier for families like mine to embark on their adventures. My kids both received their first passports at the Valencia Library Branch, and it was a fantastic experience. Library staff provide a variety of passport options, including new adult passports, renewals for adults with expired passports (up to 15 years), passports for children and replacement passports for those unexpected situations. With these services at our fingertips, we can focus more on the joy of exploring new destinations.

However, to ensure a smooth passport application process, there are a few essential items you’ll need, though specifics may vary based on your individual situation. Be prepared to bring a completed and unsigned DS-11 application, along with proof of citizenship and a copy of that document. You’ll also need to provide a valid form of identification and a copy, as well as a previous passport, if applicable. Payments can be made using a personal check, money order or cashier’s check payable to the U.S. Department of State, along with the necessary fee for the Santa Clarita Public Library services.

If you’re unsure about what documents are required for your specific case, I encourage you to visit the library and speak with a passport services agent who can provide personalized guidance.

Once you have a clear understanding of what you need, booking an appointment for passport services at the library is quick and easy. Simply log on to the Santa Clarita Public Library website at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passports. Click on the passports link, which will take you to our dedicated passports page, where you can check the availability at each branch and easily schedule your appointment. This streamlined process ensures that you can secure your appointment with minimal hassle.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has been a trusted resource for years, consistently recognized for its commitment to providing accessible and essential services. This simplicity complements the fact that the Santa Clarita Public Library truly is the heart of our community, offering an abundance of opportunities to explore, learn and now travel. With programs and services that cater to all ages and interests, the library is dedicated to enriching lives and fostering connections.

Our knowledgeable staff are trained to assist with passport applications, ensuring that you receive accurate guidance throughout the process. Whether you’re seeking knowledge or planning your next adventure, we’re here to support you every step of the way. For more information about our passport services and to start your journey, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Passports. Bon voyage! Wishing you safe travels and wonderful adventures ahead!

Councilmember Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].