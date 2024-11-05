John Hanks | Giving to the SCV Food Pantry

A number of years ago my family wanted to find a local worthwhile cause to help during the holiday season. We found the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry and had since periodically made food and money donations. We found this to be a rewarding experience. Now, I am a proud volunteer at the facility. I help distribute food to families with food insecurities. This food is provided at no charge to anyone who requests it.

The Food Pantry serves over 7,000 people every month. Most food is provided through private donations and local food retailers. The food provided by retailers is often a result of excess inventory. So, food waste is alleviated through distribution of that excess to families in need.

It can be agreed that homelessness and the cost of living has increased countywide. In many cases, the food given out defrays household costs enough to keep families in their homes.

The Food Pantry has been operating since 1986 and in its current facility in Newhall since 1992. The facility is small, dated and energy-inefficient. We have outgrown its use in terms of processing space and distribution efficiency. Since the facility opened, the Santa Clarita area population has grown nearly 300%. In addition, food demand has increased.

Plans have been created and land has been procured for a larger, more modern and efficient facility in Newhall. This facility will allow much-improved flow and storage of the donated food assets. In addition, some space can be used for other community needs. Completion of this project will improve food distribution and help keep families in their homes. However, more funding is needed to break ground.

While food donations are always necessary, monetary donations are required, as well. Monetary donations are always required for sustained operational costs (utilities, maintenance, distribution trucks, etc.) just to keep the door open. Monetary donations are also required for the new planned facility. During this holiday season and throughout the year, please consider what you can do to help the families that are supported by the SCV Food Pantry.

John Hanks

Valencia