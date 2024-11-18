Keep Cold and Flu Season at Bay

It doesn’t take much for cold and flu symptoms to take over. Even a mild case of the sniffles can make it difficult to navigate the demands of everyday life. It’s virtually impossible to avoid germs altogether, but you can make sure you’re ready to fight off an infection, whether it’s a minor cold or a full-blown case of the flu.

“I always share a few easy and simple methods with my patients when cold and flu season comes back around to keep them in the best shape,” said Dr. Tim Tiutan, board-certified internal medicine physician. “Not only does getting ahead offer protection, but knowing what to do when symptoms start to come on, and what to have in your medicine cabinet, can help ease the burden of an oncoming illness.”

Preparation and prevention play important roles before a bug hits, but it’s also valuable to know how to effectively treat an illness and keep your loved ones from getting sick.

Prevent

Short of stashing yourself away in a bubble, there aren’t many failsafe ways to fully avoid germs. However, some basic hygiene and preventive care can go a long way toward minimizing your risk. Regularly washing your hands can help get rid of germs before you accidentally introduce them to your eyes, mouth or nose. Be especially diligent after spending time in crowded places.

Maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle also helps ensure you’re in optimal condition if you do get sick. That means eating a nutritious, well-rounded diet and keeping up with your exercise routine. Also be sure to talk to your doctor or pharmacist about getting a flu shot; while it may not fully prevent you from getting sick, in most cases it helps your body fight back and keeps your symptoms manageable.

Prepare

Knowing you can’t completely eliminate your exposure to germs, it’s a good idea to ensure you have everything you need to fight a cold or flu on hand. At least once a year, give your medicine cabinet a thorough cleaning. Discard any expired medications and replace products that have run low, especially those designed to help fight symptoms like pain relievers, fever reducers, decongestants, antihistamines and cough syrups.

It’s also a good time to restock items like tissues, cough drops, hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap. Medical supplies like thermometers and humidifiers also come in handy when you’re under the weather; check to be sure yours are in good working order and consider adding any supplies you don’t already have, such as a blood pressure cuff or home oximeter.

Treat

Once you’re sick, sleep is one of the best remedies. Your body can redirect energy toward healing when you’re sleeping, which helps boost your immune system, so give yourself permission to rest when you’re feeling down.

In addition to getting enough rest, it’s important to treat your symptoms, not just mask them. Because symptoms like fever, runny nose, chest congestion, cough and more can indicate a more serious problem, finding the root cause of the symptoms can be a more effective treatment strategy.

For example, some common remedies for chest congestion only mask the symptoms. Many doctors recommend an option like Mucinex 12-Hour because it treats the cause of chest congestion by thinning and loosening excess mucus. One dose lasts up to 12 hours, helping you clear mucus and relieve chest congestion.

Contain

Getting rest and managing your symptoms are easier when you stay at home, but it’s also the best way to prevent spreading germs to others. It’s not always practical, but if you can, limit yourself to one area of the house, away from family members. Cough into your elbow or a tissue, never your hands. Use antibacterial hand sanitizer and wipe down surfaces to minimize others’ contact with your germs.

Be especially wary of spending time with anyone who has a compromised immune system while you’re contagious, including those with pre-existing conditions, older adults and pregnant women. Take advantage of delivery or curbside services for essentials like groceries and talk with your employer about working remotely or using sick time until you’re feeling better.

When to Call for Help if You’re Feeling Lousy

If you’re experiencing cold symptoms, you might wonder when it’s appropriate to see a doctor for further evaluation. While most colds resolve on their own within a week or two, there are certain instances when seeking medical attention is advisable.

High Fever: If your fever persists for more than three days or reaches 102 F or higher, consult a health care provider.

Persistent or Severe Headaches: If you experience persistent or severe headaches that are not alleviated by over-the-counter medication, it’s advisable to consult a health care provider, as this could indicate a more serious underlying issue.

Persistent Symptoms: If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve after a week, seek medical advice.

Unusual Symptoms: If you experience uncommon or concerning symptoms during a cold, such as extreme fatigue, confusion, dehydration or a high fever that doesn’t respond to treatment, consult your doctor promptly for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

Trouble Breathing: Difficulty breathing, chest pain or wheezing can indicate a more severe respiratory condition and warrant medical attention.

High-Risk Individuals: For individuals at high risk of complications from colds, such as pregnant women, the elderly or individuals with conditions like diabetes or heart disease, it’s important to seek advice early to prevent any potential complications.

Remember, your health care provider can offer guidance tailored to your specific situation, helping you manage your cold effectively and ensure optimal recovery. Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

SOURCE:

Mucinex