Local athletes participate in signing day 

Saugus girls’ volleyball and West Ranch baseball hosted a fall signing day for a portion of their senior talent.

Centurions senior Leila Ballard inked her national letter of intent to Northern Colorado on Wednesday.

Leila Ballard signs her NLI to Northern Colorado on Wednesday with her parents Denise and Derek. Photo courtesy of Saugus girls’ volleyball.

Over in Stevenson Ranch, four Wildcat baseball standouts also inked their commitments.

Senior Mikey Murr is headed to The Master’s University, pitcher Hunter Manning committed to UC Irvine, catcher Nolan Stoll will continue his career at Stanford while Landon Hu will play on at Pomona-Pitzer College.

Stoll led the team in 2024 with 30 hits and a .380 batting average. Hu also totaled team-highs of 30 hits and nine doubles while also leading the Cats with 22 runs. Murr led the team with 20 RBIs and hit for the program’s first-ever cycle in order last season.

Manning is the sole pitcher from the group, although he still added 13 hits with a .317 average on his days off the mound. While on the bump, he was electric going 6-1 with 64 punchouts and 1.24 ERA across 51 innings of work.

Ballard has been nothing short of incredible in her three years with Saugus. The senior finished her senior season with 643 kills, 374 digs, 77 aces and 51 blocks.

The outside hitter will likely make an immediate impact for a Bears program that could win its third Big Sky Conference championship in four years.