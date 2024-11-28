Richard Budman | A Warm Wish on Thanksgiving and Thank-You to SCV

* Also, my annual Luna and Lucy update.

As the holiday season begins, Thanksgiving offers a special opportunity to pause, reflect and express gratitude for the blessings that surround us, and that we all have. Foremost of course we have our family and our friends. Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, we are reminded every day of the incredible community that makes this place not only beautiful but also deeply caring and connected.

Santa Clarita is more than just a picturesque town with scenic trails, parks, open space and charming neighborhoods.

It’s a vibrant tapestry of people who show up for one another in times of need, joy and celebration. At the heart of this community are the countless individuals who selflessly dedicate their time and resources to ensure that no one is left behind

From food drives that fill tables for families in need to programs that support youth, seniors, homeless and veterans, the nonprofits of Santa Clarita stand as pillars of compassion and service. Organizations like Bridge to Home, the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, Child & Family Center, Single Mothers Outreach and 89 others embody the spirit of giving, ensuring our neighbors have the resources and support they need to thrive.

Behind these organizations are volunteers, friends, family and neighbors who pour their hearts into their work. Whether it’s delivering meals, mentoring students, or organizing holiday toy drives, their efforts remind us of the extraordinary kindness that defines our community.

This spirit of giving extends beyond nonprofits. Local businesses, schools’ faith communities and city leaders regularly join forces to address challenges and create opportunities for all. From generous sponsorships to neighborhood cleanups, their contributions strengthen the bonds that make Santa Clarita a beacon of hope.

On this Thanksgiving I invite you to reflect not only on your blessings, but also on ways we can all contribute to our collective good of our valley. Consider volunteering, donating or simply extending a helping hand to a neighbor. Every act of kindness, no matter how small, helps sustain the warm, welcoming atmosphere we cherish here in Santa Clarita.

As we gather with loved ones to share our Thanksgiving meal, let us also give thanks for this remarkable valley and the people who make it extraordinary. Together we embody the true meaning of Thanksgiving, a celebration of gratitude, connection and the unbreakable spirit of community

On a personal note, as always, I would like to give a shout-out and warm thank you to our advertisers and our subscribers. We would not be here without you.

I would also like to thank my staff, a group of dedicated, hard-working individuals. They are unsung heroes telling the story of our valley and informing the community of what’s going on in your valley day after day.

And of course, my family. I’m extremely grateful for my wife, Chris. We have been happily married now for 42 years, and we are in good health.

My daughter Lauren received her doctorate in clinical psychology and is seeing and treating patients.

Again, it’s hard to believe but it seems like yesterday that the little girl who watched “Rugrats” with me and mispronounced “The Simpsons” as “Dumb Simpsons” is now giving therapy and helping patients every day.

And now, for the part you have all been waiting for:

Our two border collies Luna and Lucy turned 4 this year. They still act like 4-year-olds, full of energy, life and mischief. They constantly growl at each other, all day, over food and toys and fight, although it is playful fighting. They are completely jealous of each other, fighting for the constant attention of Chris and Lauren, but they are also inseparable and love each other like the sisters they are. They are still very, very cute … when they are sleeping.

They won’t eat dog food now, as I always give them half of my dinner and eight or nine dog treats at night.

I know, I know, I spoiled them and it’s not great for them.

Please no emails or letters scolding me.

I am extremely grateful for what I have, and I know 2025 will be a great year for everyone.

From our family to yours,

Happy Thanksgiving, Santa Clarita

You truly are the best place to call home.

Richard Budman is the owner/publisher of The Signal.