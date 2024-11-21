Saugus’ Leila Ballard named Foothill League girls’ volleyball Player of the Year 

Saugus senior outside hitter Leila Ballard was named the girls’ volleyball Foothill League Player of the Year following an undefeated 2024 league campaign.

Saugus went 40-3 on the year and made it to the CIF state tournament. A total of six Centurions nabbed all-league honors, the most of any of the seven Foothill League squads.

Ballard earned the honor after being named to the first team in 2023 and as an honorable mention in 2022. She recorded 643 kills, 77 aces and 374 digs this year to help Saugus to the league title.

West Ranch came in second with five girls named, followed by Valencia with four.

Here are the full all-Foothill League squads:

First Team

Parys Taylor, junior, Canyon.

Sophia Petrillo, sophomore, Golden Valley.

Morgan Guardado, senior, Saugus.

Gabriella Cascione, senior, Saugus.

Makayla Garcia, senior, Valencia.

Cayden Hobrecker, junior, Valencia.

Dani Clewis, junior, West Ranch.

Devyn Kobe, freshman, West Ranch.

Second Team

Theone Nguyen, senior, Canyon.

Sophie Smith, senior, Golden Valley.

Martina Neveleff, senior, Hart.

Katelyn Nelson, senior, Saugus.

Ayden Jacobson, senior, Saugus.

Addison DeGard, senior, Valencia.

Grace Kelley, junior, West Ranch.

Lexi Seres, junior, West Ranch.

Honorable Mention

Layla Tejeda, senior, Canyon.

Jasmine MacNicoll, senior, Castaic.

Naomi Smith, senior, Golden Valley.

Allison Wieckowski, senior, Hart.

Taylor Stires, junior, Saugus.

Annika Puno, junior, Valencia.