SCCS football falls to top-seeded Flintridge Prep in semifinals 

A valiant effort by Santa Clarita Christian football wasn’t enough to take down top-seeded Flintridge Prep in the CIF Southern Section eight-man Division 1 semifinals.

Testing the Wolves (9-0) better than any other team this year, the SCCS Cardinals (8-3) came up short in their upset bid on Saturday at Canyon High School, falling 42-14.

It was the Cardinals’ first semifinal berth since 2010, and the best season since the program’s rebirth in 2021.

SCCS running back Jonathan Boelter (55) runs the ball during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Flintridge Prep at Canyon High School on Nov. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“That’s a very, very talented and well-coached football team, and so to even scare them as much as I think we did is pretty cool,” said SCCS head coach Austin Fry. “That’s an accomplishment.”

The 24 points the Cardinals put up represents double the most points that Flintridge had given up in a game all year. The Cardinals had hit the 12-point mark by halftime, trailing at the break, 21-12.

Senior Cayden Rappleye accounted for two touchdowns for SCCS, hitting senior Wyatt Waldron in the first half for a 51-yard score before running in one in the second half.

SCCS wide receiver Wyatt Waldron (24) catches the ball against Flintridge Prep cornerback Ben Baker (13), earning SCCS’ first touchdown of the game during the first quarter at Canyon High School on Saturday, Nov. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Also scoring twice was senior Jonathan Boelter, who ran for 137 yards on the day. His second TD came when the game was already out of reach, but he added about 70 yards to his total to close out the game, and his high school career on the gridiron.

He was one of many seniors who were part of the first freshman class when the program restarted at SCCS who refused to stop playing until the final whistle.

“I think what everyone really already knew is that this group was a group of warriors who wanted to battle until the end, regardless of what the scoreboard said,” Fry said. “So, that’s why we were able to do as much as we were able to do this year.”

Flintridge did most of its damage on the ground. John Battaglia ran for two touchdowns and added a passing touchdown late. Will Grable, Mac Peutet and Ray Cabrera each scored once on the ground.

SCCS linebacker Mason Rappleye (7) tackles Flintridge Prep quarterback Asher Jones (9) during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at Canyon High School on Nov. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Battaglia made it a two-possession game on the first play of the second half, ripping off a 63-yard touchdown run. Normally a running back, he hit Owen Willingham for an 18-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it a three-possession game.

The Wolves racked up more than 350 rushing yards as they utilized four different running backs to keep the Cardinals from settling into any sort of rhythm defensively.

“We knew going in they were going to run the ball a ton, and we had to switch things around, because they adjusted,” Fry said. “They adjusted to our adjustments. It just shows you how good of coaches they are and how good of athletes they are that they’re able to change on the fly like that.”

SCCS running back Jonathan Boelter (55) scores the second touchdown of the game for SCCS during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Flintridge Prep at Canyon High School on Nov. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Three interceptions in the second half for Flintridge quelled any sort of comeback attempt that the Cardinals were brewing. And after Rappleye made it a 10-point game in the third quarter, the Wolves answered with back-to-back touchdown drives to ice the game.

Senior Eli Duhm had five catches for 51 yards for SCCS. Rappleye finished with 151 passing yards.

Many of the seniors for SCCS were at the first practices that Fry held and set the standard for what the program can be.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know,” Fry said. “You see these guys when they’re 14, some of them were 13 when we started, and we’re practicing on a tiny little patch of turf in front of SCCS because we only have 10 guys, and to know where we’re at now — I mean, it’s really hard. It’s more than just a regular senior class, because this is the first four-year development class we’ve had.”

SCCS wide receiver Eli Duhm (4) earns a first down during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Flintridge Prep at Canyon High School on Nov. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

But the foundations have been laid, and Fry is hopeful that the future classes take up the mantle.

“That’s the hope,” Fry said. “I think every year it’s just, ‘Who’s gonna pick up the torch, who’s gonna carry it?’ There are young guys available, and there’s special athletes still available, and there’s guys that have opportunities now that haven’t maybe had an opportunity the last couple years. And so it’s just wondering who’s gonna step in and take advantage of it.”

Fry will find out what happens next year in year five of the program.