Shopify Financing 101: From Approval to Effective Utilization 

Out of the many e-commerce business models available today, dropshipping is probably the easiest to break into. This is particularly true for those within the Shopify ecosystem. From grants to bank loans to crowdfunding, there are lots of Shopify financing models available to aspiring entrepreneurs. In fact, after a certain amount of time on Shopify, once you’ve scaled your store or been in the business long enough, Shopify will start offering you business loan options to help you run your business. The offers vary initially, but all increase over time as the business grows.

This funding model comes with several pros. First, there are no credit checks involved. With Shopify Capital, they factor in the history of the store, the sales you’ve made, and how fast you’re growing to determine eligibility. Once approved, the money is deposited in your bank account, and you can begin to use it for business operations right away.

When it comes to repayment, the loan has a set payback amount, which you pay back over time through your sales. The rates are typically more competitive, too, and much better than you’d get from most banks. Additionally, there are zero hidden fees, and there are a variety of options to meet your needs. A Shopify specialist is always at hand to help with that, ensuring you make the best choice for your current needs.

How to Improve Your Chances of Approval

The Shopify Capital model is an invite-only situation, with the platform extending the option only when they feel you’re ready. And while you don’t have to have built a 6-figure enterprise on the platform, the sales must be somewhat impressive to qualify. That shouldn’t be a problem for a growing business, but there are still things you can do to boost your sales.

First, since Shopify bases financing offers on your store’s revenue, you want to maintain a good sales performance. Where possible, aim for consistent monthly sales that allow you to make payments and keep a sizable amount for your business. Higher sales volumes generally improve approval odds and vice versa.

Next, you want to keep your Shopify account in good standing. Avoid policy violations as much as possible. Resolve any outstanding issues promptly. Most importantly, use Shopify Payments. This provides direct access to your transaction history and financial metrics, allowing the platform to better assess the risk associated with your business.

There’s no business if your customers desert you, so positive customer metrics should be the next goal. Maintain high customer satisfaction ratings from the outset. Keep refunds and chargeback rates low where applicable. Respond quickly to customer inquiries and iron out all issues in good time to fortify your reputation as a seller.

Strategies for Effective Use of Shopify Financing

As a principle, older businesses on Shopify typically have better approval odds. However, even newbies can boost their chances by demonstrating strong early performance. That leads to an important question: What should I use my Shopify Financing for?

While the platform doesn’t strictly prohibit users from channeling the money elsewhere, it’s good business practice to set a clear plan before borrowing. Begin by taking out an appropriate loan amount that aligns with your sales history. Start small and avoid overextending, especially when you’re just starting. For better results, focus on growth-oriented efforts like inventory management or marketing. Use financing to stock up on bestsellers, invest in seasonal inventory ahead of peak periods, or diversify product lines to reduce risk.

Setting up an emergency fund is also a great idea, no matter how established your business could be. This will help you meet unexpected expenses and continue scaling confidently, even in an economic downturn or supply chain disruption.

Should You Take a Shopify Capital Loan or Not?

The answer depends on how confident you feel about your business. Shopify already knows if you can repay whatever they give you because they’ve been watching your sales, so you have nothing to worry about unless you plan to take it out and close the store. However, this isn’t the only financing option available, so you can still shop around to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Ultimately, the financing option should align with your specific business needs, goals, and risk tolerance.

DISCLAIMER: No part of the article was written by The Signal editorial staff.