Soroptimist International of Valencia brings back ‘Laughs for a Cause’ 

News release

Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced the return of “Laughs for a Cause,” a comedy fundraiser scheduled Friday, March 28, at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall.

Headlining this year’s Laughs for a Cause are comedians Stephen Thomas, who also helped create and produce the event, and Kevin Jordan, known for his high-energy performances and sharp wit.

The evening will offer heavy appetizers included in the $75 ticket price, beverages available for purchase, and sponsorship opportunities, which include an after-party to cap off the night.

“The first Laughs for a Cause was so much fun, I can’t wait to do it again,” Thomas said in a news release from the organization. “After accompanying my wife to numerous Soroptimist events over the years, it was an honor to be able to contribute something from my skill set to help support the women and girls of Santa Clarita. Steve Mazan and Debi Gutierrez were hilarious at the first show, and I have another terrific lineup ready to go again in March.”

Proceeds from Laughs for a Cause will support Soroptimist International of Valencia’s local programs dedicated to helping women and girls reach their full potential through access to education, mentorship and career training.

For tickets ($75 for general admission), sponsorship opportunities, or more information, visit sivalencia.org/events/fundraiser-bid-lfac2025.