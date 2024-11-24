Take the Stress Out of Winter Travel

While there’s plenty to appreciate about winter travel, including picturesque scenery and festive moments with loved ones, the season brings a unique set of challenges, too. However, you can take steps to manage potential stress as you prepare for a seasonal journey.

For example, as flight delays and cancellations seem to become more common, travel insurance is one way vacationers can ease the burden of common travel issues that arise during crazy winter weather.

Consider these tips to reduce the stress of winter vacationing from the experts at World Nomads, which has protected, connected and inspired global travelers for more than 20 years. Designed to meet the needs of modern travelers, their flexible protection plans provide coverage to more than 100 countries with benefits including trip cancellation, emergency medical expenses, baggage cover and more to help you travel bravely.

Set realistic expectations. Some destinations are better when the weather gets blustery, but winter conditions can affect your ability to enjoy certain attractions in other locations. Planning ahead for weather-appropriate activities ensures you can make the most of your visit, whether it’s a prime winter destination or not.

Anticipate delays and cancellations. Unpredictable weather can hinder winter travel, so it’s a good idea to build extra time into your itinerary so you can roll with any potential delays. Especially if you’re traveling with children, have entertainment and backup plans ready so you can avoid adding tired, cranky kids to the mix.

Invest in travel insurance. To prepare for the unexpected, reduce your financial risk of unforeseen events with travel insurance. A leading travel insurance provider, World Nomads offers flexible travel protection plans for U.S. residents, including an Annual Planthat allows travelers to cover multiple trips (up to 45 days in length) over a 12-month period. Designed for frequent travelers, it includes travel insurance benefits for emergency medical expenses, baggage and baggage delay, rental car damage, trip cancellation, trip delay and more for international and domestic trips that are over 100 miles from your home.



What’s more, all plans also cover some of your favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, bobsledding and beyond for added peace of mind (exclusions may apply). If something unexpected happens, your plan may provide reimbursement for emergency medical expenses, trip interruption coverage and medical evacuation coverage in certain circumstances.

Pack with care. If you’re headed to a sunny spot, sunscreen is (hopefully) a given, but remember sunscreen is essential for cold destinations, too. Reflections off the snow can create sunburn as bad as those from a day on the water. Also be mindful that the air tends to be drier in many locations during the winter months; keeping your skin and body well moisturized can help protect and nourish you.

Maximize luggage space. When traveling to colder climates, the bulkier clothing you need to stay warm and comfortable naturally takes more space than a summer wardrobe. Fitting everything you need into your luggage may be a challenge, but you can boost your chances by getting extra organized. Compression bags and packing cubes can help save space, and rolling garments, rather than folding, is recommended.

Prioritize function over fashion. When luggage space is at a premium, choose every item with purpose. That might mean forgoing an extra pair of shoes and selecting tops that mix and match with other articles of clothing for a more versatile wardrobe. Also be conscious of packing outfits that layer easily so you can add or drop layers to stay comfortable.

