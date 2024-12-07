Arthur Saginian | A Parallel from Tolkien

J.R.R. Tolkien’s first book, “The Silmarillion,” starts out very much like the Old Testament’s Book of Genesis, and continues on after the “creation story” into other early tales of men of lore.

Tolkien’s god of Middle Earth was called Ea, and in the midst of the dark and empty void in which he existed Ea began to have thoughts (very dangerous). These “thoughts” gradually manifested into what we would call “angels,” each with its own personality, traits and characteristics.

All soon began to sing praises to their creator in harmony and in unison save for one, Melkor. Although he started out OK, he gradually veered off key. He basically started playing his own tune, independent of the others.

Now here is an interesting note. All of these celestial beings came into being from the mind of Ea himself — they were his thoughts, which implies that the god of Middle Earth had thoughts that were not in harmony with the rest of his thoughts. Melkor’s “dissonance” arose from pride and jealousy — he thought he could be a better creator than he who created him.

Have you ever been at odds with yourself? The god of Middle Earth apparently was, as his own creations (thoughts) began rebelling against him.

Where am I going with this? Just that even gods have issues. They like conflict, and drama, and I think they find it entertaining, just like we do. If they didn’t have issues there would be perfect peace and harmony from beginning to end with no need for silly things like falling, atoning and being redeemed. But that would be too boring.

