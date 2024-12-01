Arthur Saginian | The End of Humanity. So What?

Re: Gerald Staack, letters, Oct. 15, “A Global Extinction Event.”

OMG, Mr. Staack. Have you nothing better to do but predict the end of humanity at its own hands (or at the hands of venture capitalists)?

Even if everything you said is the absolute truth, what of it? It’s not the end of the world, just the end of us as a species (someday, and maybe). As far as I’m concerned something like this should have happened a long time ago, and it nearly did but for that God who chickened out and told Noah how to build an ark.

Agent Smith said it best in the 1999 movie, “The Matrix”:

“There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern (as humans). Do you know what it is? A virus. Human beings are a disease, a cancer of this planet. You’re a plague, and we … are the cure.”

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita