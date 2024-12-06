Cameron Smyth | A Grateful Mayor Reflects on Two Decades

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly …”

– Theodore Roosevelt

This is the quote I read when I first joined the Santa Clarita City Council in 2000, and after serving in the state Assembly, I read it again when I was reelected to the City Council in 2016. A lot has changed over the past 24 years, but that quote seems even more appropriate to share one last time, as I reflect on more than two decades of service to the Santa Clarita community.

When I first joined the City Council, I saw an incredible opportunity to shape Santa Clarita’s future while still retaining the quality of life that enticed so many of us to this corner of Los Angeles County to call Santa Clarita home …

As I reflect on all we’ve accomplished together, it’s not the debates or challenges that stand out most. Instead, it’s the moments we rallied when our community was threatened by natural or man-made design, lending support to our neighbors in the face of unthinkable tragedies or rolling up our sleeves and working together in making change happen.

We’ve celebrated new parks and trails, gathered to ensure the safety of our neighborhoods and upheld the values that make Santa Clarita such a remarkable place to call home.

Public safety has always been at the forefront of our efforts, and I am deeply proud of the work we’ve done to protect and strengthen our community.

We’ve stayed committed to balancing our budget, supporting local businesses, creating crucial new facilities to house our neighbors experiencing homelessness and expanding our recreational spaces because these are the foundations upon which a thriving city is built.

Fun Fact: When the city was incorporated in 1987, we inherited eight existing parks. Last month we broke ground on No. 39!

No doubt our city has grown and transformed, from the time my family moved here when my dad was hired as the Principal at Placerita Junior High School in the early 1970s, but the spirit of Santa Clarita — the heart of our community — remains steadfast.

Founding Councilwoman Jo Anne Darcy spoke of the “love of Santa Clarita” and although the faces have changed over time, that “love” has not. It is something you can see every day and in every corner of the city.

I step away now, much as previous mayors have done, confident that our city has the foundation, direction, leadership and dedicated city staff to ensure Santa Clarita thrives for generations to come.

Thank you, Santa Clarita, for allowing me to be “in the arena” with you. Serving as the mayor of my hometown was the honor and privilege of my life.

Cameron Smyth is the outgoing mayor of the city of Santa Clarita.