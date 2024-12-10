Collin Park | The Dangers of E-Bikes

I am Collin Park from Troop 777, doing the Communication Merit Badge.

I wanted to share the fact that an increasing number of students are getting access to e-bikes (electric bikes). These bikes look more like motorcycles, and I’ve seen adults complain about kids driving recklessly around cars. They have top speeds of up to 30 mph and I feel like they could be classified as borderline vehicles.

I think there should be some more control by parents and even legal control over this issue as it is dangerous for the peers who may not make the best of decisions. What do you think about this matter?

Collin Park

Stevenson Ranch