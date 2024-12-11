Diane Zimmerman | Lithium Plan a Highly Charged Issue

The following letter is a written version of public comments delivered at the Dec. 3 Santa Clarita Planning Commission meeting.

The approval of the lithium battery storage facility in Canyon Country near Soledad Canyon Road is nothing short of irresponsible. You’ve decided to place a high-risk, hazardous facility in the heart of a dense residential neighborhood, with over 500 families — both homeowners and renters — living just hundreds of feet away. This is a reckless disregard for the health and safety of our community.

You have chosen to ignore the lessons of history. In Moss Landing, California, a fire in 2022 burned for 24 hours, forcing evacuations and exposing residents to toxic smoke. First responders faced unprecedented dangers, including explosions and chemical exposure, due to thermal runaway. In Queensland, Australia, a Tesla battery fire burned for three days, blanketing neighborhoods in toxic fumes, and required a specialized hazmat team to control the fire. Families — whether they owned or rented their homes — were trapped indoors for days, their health compromised, their lives disrupted. This is the reality of living near these facilities.

The chemical dangers are staggering. Hydrofluoric acid, which is released during a fire, can cause irreversible respiratory damage, severe burns and even death. By approving this facility, you’ve ignored the very real risks that these chemicals present to not only families and community where they have been placed but the Santa Clarita Valley as a whole. You’ve chosen to approve this facility without regard for the severe health consequences that can result.

But the dangers are not just physical. The financial toll on this community will be devastating. Property values are bound to plummet, and insurance premiums will skyrocket. Those who rent their homes are at risk of increased rent, forced displacement, or even eviction as the stigma of living near such a dangerous facility spreads. Homeowners face the reality of homes they can’t sell, and renters and homeowners will face a future in which their lives, savings, and health have been compromised for the sake of corporate profit.

This is not just a local issue — this is a public health crisis waiting to unfold. Your decision has already jeopardized the well-being of hundreds of families, and it’s imperative that you take immediate action. This facility must be shut down. The safety and future of our community should never have been sacrificed for this project.

You are responsible for the safety of this community. The time to reverse this decision is now — before it’s too late. I believe, knowing what you know today, if you took that vote again, it would be a resounding 5-0 “no.” I pray I am correct in that belief.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita