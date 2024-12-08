Festive Fun Road Trips for Your Holiday Enjoyment

There are places you can visit this holiday season that simply envelop you in so much holiday cheer you can’t avoid being infused with the holiday spirit. Even Scrooge himself would find himself smiling and calling out Happy Holidays to one and all.

If you find yourself feeling more like Ebenezer or the Grinch this season, perhaps one of these festive fun road trips is the medicine you need to recapture that inner child who believed in the magic of the season, and would try to stay awake to catch Santa in the act.

Hit the road to enjoy these holiday-themed experiences.

Chabad of Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear will host the third Annual Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 29. Photo Courtesy Chabad of Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear.

Big Bear Lake

Now through Jan. 1

Info www.bigbear.com/events/annual/christmas/

This Christmas town in the nearby San Bernardino Mountains is a perfect destination for Santa Clarita Valley residents looking to experience the season and enjoy winter activities and festivals.

Visit Big Bear Christkindlmarkt on Saturday, Dec 14. Christkindlmarkt is the ultimate German Christmas celebration with shopping, live entertainment, games and activities, a Wishing Tree and photos with St. Nick and Christkindl.

The Christmas Market & Craft Fair is Dec. 14-15. Get into the holiday spirit at the Big Bear Lake Elks Lodge and shop unique, last-minute gifts.

Big Bear Theatre Project at the Performing Arts Center (39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake 92315) brings “A Christmas Carol” to the stage in a one-man performance, Dec 19-21 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec 22 at 2 p.m.

The Grand Menorah and Chanukah Celebration will be held Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. Chabad of Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear hosts the third Annual Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Celebration in The Village.

Solvang Julefest

Now through Jan. 10

Info solvangusa.com/things-to-do/solvang-julefest

The annual Solvang Julefest brings Old World traditions to today’s Santa Barbara wine country. With authentic Danish-style buildings and windmills for a backdrop enjoy costumed carolers 4-7 p.m. on Saturdays in downtown Solvang.

Every evening during Julefest, Solvang Park will come alive with all that sparkles and shines. Enjoy a 10-minute light and music display on the hour each night through Jan. 5. The event is held in the center of all of Solvang’s holiday magic, including evening light shows on the hour.

The popular Solvang Julefest Candlelight Tours will be offered on select dates through Dec. 28. Stroll the streets of Solvang, accompanied by Christmas carols and learn about Danish traditions and Solvang history. Guided by a costumed host, all tour participants will receive an LED candle to hold during the tour.

Tour the lights of the magical Santa Ynez Valley with the Solvang Trolley Christmas Light Tourt that takes you through the storefronts and neighborhoods of the most Christmasy town in California. Estimated tour time is about an hour and 15 mins. Reserve tickets at bit.ly/4glXAGE.

Julefest comes to a dramatic end with the annual Christmas Tree Burn, a bonfire outside Old Mission Santa Inés on Friday, Jan. 10.

Mammoth Lakes Night of Lights

Saturday, Dec. 14, 5-10 p.m.

Info mammothmountain.com/things-to-do/events

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Mammoth Mountain’s Night of Lights, an annual event that transforms the Canyon Lodge area into a dazzling winter wonderland.

The evening features an enchanting fireworks display, a torchlight parade down the slopes, live music and family-friendly activities. Perfect for all ages, the event celebrates the spirit of the season with food, drinks and a vibrant holiday atmosphere.

Arrive early to secure a spot for the best views of the fireworks and torchlight show. For an enhanced experience, guests can reserve a special VIP ticket, which includes premium viewing access, exclusive seating, and complimentary treats.

Nevada City

Sundays – 15, 22, 1:30-6 p.m., Wednesdays – Dec 11, 18, 5-9 p.m.

Info nevadacitychamber.com/nevada-city-events/victorian-christmas/

Experience Christmas past during the historic town of Nevada City’s Victorian-style celebration.

Looking like a scene that could have sprung forth from a Charles Dickens novel, the town’s narrow, hilly streets, lit by glowing gas lamps and set against a backdrop of towering pines, can almost make you lose all sense of time.

Carolers in period dress, brass bands, and bagpipers fill the streets of this picture-perfect town, where the award-winning holiday movie “The Christmas Card” was shot. Munch on roasted chestnuts while enjoying a carriage ride past historic buildings with twinkling white lights.

Grass Valley

Fridays, now through Dec. 20, 6-9 p.m.

Info bit.ly/3ZF8mlV

For an unforgettable Gold Country experience, drive about 10 minutes from Nevada City to Grass Valley, where the 56th Annual Cornish Christmas Celebration commemorates the town’s historical ties with western England. Step into the warmth and wonder of an Old-Fashioned Christmas Street Faire, where the charm of a bygone era comes alive under twinkling lights and festive decorations. Stroll through streets lined with stalls brimming with handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats and local treasures.

Enjoy a Cornish bag piper, walking Christmas Tree and Mrs. Claus and other entertainment in downtown Grass Valley at Main and Mill Streets, Grass Valley 95945.