L.A.’s Most Immersive Experiences

The holidays are here! With all the baking, cooking, planning, shopping, wrapping, travel and decorating it seems there isn’t a moment to breathe. Wouldn’t it be nice to escape to a world away from reality, a place where you can immerse yourself in the moment so completely, experience the joy of existence without the nagging pull of reality?

Pamper yourself, or gift these truly immersive experiences, and “get away from it all.”

Make 2025 your “escape” year and “get away from it all” by taking advantage of these immerse experiences.

Dining In The Dark

1601 N. Cahuenga Blvd.,

Los Angeles, 90028

Tickets start at $90

https://dininginthedarkexperience.com/los-angeles

Experience a three-course meal at City Club Los Angeles with Dining in the Dark. It is said when you lose the use of one of your senses, your other senses become heightened.

Nothing can take you farther from your everyday life than the immersive Dining in the Dark experience.

Tap into your other senses and appreciate food with more intensity during this unique dining adventure. A secret menu will have you exploring your palate as you discover and explore the flavors and textures of your food in a new way.

Infinity Mirrored Room: The Souls Of Millions Of Light Years Away

The Broad

221 S Grand Ave.,

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Free

www.thebroad.org/visit

Artist Yayoi Kusama’s immersive artwork, “Infinity Mirrored Room: The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away” at The Broad in downtown Los Angeles is my favorite for pure sensory delight. If they didn’t make you leave, I would easily spend an entire day awestruck inside this incredible work of art.

The work allows the observer to see light repeatedly reflected off the mirrored surfaces to create the illusion of a never-ending space.

Kusama’s 2013 work, constructed of wood, metal, glass mirrors, plastic, acrylic panel, rubber, a LED lighting system, acrylic balls and water, has to be experienced to understand its power to transport you to a heightened sense of “being.”

This installation is inside a mirror-lined room with flashing LED lights that you physically enter with a door that closes behind you. If you are uncomfortable with flashing lights and/or enclosed, dark spaces, you might not be comfortable with this experience.

Timed ticket is required for entry, but tickets are free. General Admission and Infinity Mirrored Room plus general admission tickets are released monthly on the last Wednesday at 10 a.m. for visiting The Broad the following month.

Lite-Brite: Worlds Of Wonder

395 Santa Monica Place,

Santa Monica, 90401

Now through Jan. 31

Tickets start at $20.

https://litebriteimmersive.secretlocation.com/los-angeles

Nothing captures the feeling of “running away from it all” than delving into a memory from childhood. Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder allows guests to revel in the memories of a favorite childhood toy taken to a new and spectacular level of enjoyment.

This fully immersive experience offers guests the chance to step into a nostalgic world of make-believe. Explore 11 fully interactive rooms that reimagine favorite childhood games and activities with the magic of Lite-Brite.

Dive into interactive artworks, explore sensory play stations and play in a life-sized interactive arcade. Relive your childhood dreams in the 360-degree immersive LED theater where underwater, prehistoric and outer space scenes unfold. Suitable for all ages.

Select dates now through Jan. 31.