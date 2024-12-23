LEGO helps break down boundaries between midwifery and medical students 

By Lily Kelly

A recent study from Flinders University discovered that toys such as LEGO can be an effective tool for breaking down the professional barriers between midwifery and medical students.

“In hospital settings, there are often challenging power dynamics that exist between midwives and obstetricians,” Study leader and midwifery academic Liz McNeill said in a news release.

However, if started early enough, students can be set up for future constructive collaborations.

The research found that working with each other to build a birthing room made students more comfortable working together, preparing them for later professional collaborations.

McNeill said that socialization between different professions is important for breaking down boundaries between disciplines, especially for those who work in high-stakes medical fields.

Why is Collaboration Important

McNeill said in an email that open dialogue and mutual understanding between midwives and obstetricians are crucial for providing high-quality, woman-centered care.

“In today’s healthcare landscape, a collaborative approach that respects women’s choices and actively involves them in decision-making is paramount,” she said.

A 2022 study suggests involving pregnant women in decision-making and respecting their choices are significant.

It found that birthing plans were linked to an increase in perceived support and control in labour, decrease fear of delivery, and suppress psychological symptoms of depression and PTSD.

McNeill said that by understanding each other’s roles, strengths, and limitations, midwives and obstetricians can collaborate seamlessly to support women throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

Icebreaker

The study involved a series of workshops between 2018 and 2020. In the workshops, Flinders University students in their 2nd and 3rd years of midwifery and those in their 3rd and 4th years of medicine were asked to build a birthing room out of LEGOs together.

Gum said the researchers enjoyed listening to the many conversations of the mixed student groups.

She said such conversations included sharing professional birthing experiences, perspectives, and scopes of practice while trying to prioritise the placement of equipment and characters.

The task encouraged discussion and negotiation, allowing students to share and appreciate different perspectives on birthing care.

“We saw immediate benefits of the icebreaker, noting that students continued to chat with each other during the meal breaks,” Gum said.

In addition to the construction task, students were given pre- and post-workshop surveys, in which they were asked about their experiences using LEGO to facilitate communication and collaboration.

At first, students reported scepticism. However, in the post-workshop feedback, students thought the task helped to break down perceived disciplinary barriers, enable open dialogue, and enhance mutual understanding.

McNeill said midwifery students throughout the year mentioned they had seen their medical students in the hospital and felt comfortable re-engaging in conversation with them.

She also said the interactive nature of the exercise encouraged students to reflect on the various priorities in midwifery and medical care, leading to a better appreciation of each other’s roles.

Other Useful Toys

Study leader and senior lecturer in nursing at the University of South Australia, Lyn Gum, said various materials in addition to LEGO can help deconstruct barriers and promote collaboration.

For example, playdough can be creatively used in team-building exercises.

“Sculpting projects can encourage collaboration, sharing of ideas, and the breaking down of professional silos [boundaries between different divisions],” Gum said.

Constructive materials like marshmallows, sticks, straws, newspapers and tape can also be used.

“These activities foster teamwork, communication, and problem-solving skills essential for effective interprofessional collaboration,” she said.

Potential Use Outside of Midwifery and Obstetrics

McNeill said the icebreaker in this study is transferable to other interprofessional contexts when wanting to break down barriers between professions and promote role clarity and collaboration.

For example, Gum said this activity can be adapted for all healthcare professionals, including nurses, doctors, and surgeons.

The barrier between nurses and doctors is hierarchical, and it may impact patient treatment since a 2011 study found that maximising nurse-physician collaboration shows promise for improving patient care.

“Creative challenges can help to break down hierarchical barriers and foster a culture of collaboration,” Gum said.

“By exploring assumptions and perceptions, healthcare professionals can better understand each other’s roles and perspectives.

“This increased understanding can lead to improved communication, teamwork, and patient care.”

A 2019 study concluded that in regard to nurse-doctor collaboration it was essential for doctors and nurses to be acculturated during their academic education, as was done in this study.