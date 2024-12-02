Local resident named co-president of LA Jewish Health group 

News release

Santa Clarita resident Gideon Orion and Yossi Reinstein have commenced their two-year term as co-presidents of The Guardians, a philanthropic volunteer group of Los Angeles Jewish Health in its 86th year supporting LAJH.

The duo were unanimously confirmed by the board of directors earlier this year. The focus of the group is to raise funds to support the 4,000-plus seniors cared for by the nonprofit organization each year.

Orion and Reinstein both previously served The Guardians as co-chairs of the Young Men’s Division, held various executive board positions, and have been integral in chairing some of the organization’s largest events, including the 2023 Guardians Comedy Night featuring Sarah Silverman and Jeff Ross (Reinstein), and the 2024 Guardians Real Estate Dinner honoring Ben Leeds and Fred Leeds (Orion), according to a news release from the organization.

Orion’s Guardians story began over a decade ago, with former LAJH CEO-President Molly Forrest inviting the new Guardian to also join the board of directors for LAJH’s Eisenberg Village and Grancell Village in-residence campuses. A nationally recognized health care real estate broker specializing in the sale of senior living and skilled nursing facilities, along with being elected as co-president of The Guardians, Orion continues to serve on the LAJH board and chairs the In-Residence Services subsidiary board.

“We are delighted to have Gideon and Yossi take the helm, bringing their enthusiasm and fresh vision as they embark on leading the work of The Guardians over the next two years,” LAJH President/CEO Dale Surowitz said in the release. “This commitment continues to build upon the outstanding support they have already demonstrated to the seniors we care for each day at Los Angeles Jewish Health.”