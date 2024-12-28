Michael Reagan | Pause His Social Media for a Month

Will somebody please tell Donald Trump he won?

I’m sure he’s seen the official results by now. I’m sure he knows he’ll be moving back into the White House on Jan. 20.

But he’s still acting like he’s on the campaign trail. He’s firing off tweets, trolling his opponents and talking about the United States buying Greenland, retaking control of the Panama Canal and making jokes that he wants Canada to become the 51st state.

It’s weird, what Trump’s doing. It’s the Christmas holidays. It’s a time for families, not politics.

It’s a time for shopping, watching football and building back relationships with loved ones and friends that were ripped apart by four years of ugly partisan politics.

I don’t know what topics your family was talking about during Christmas dinner, but at mine no one even mentioned Greenland, Panama or Canada – thank the Lord.

I’m the son of a politician. But I know there are many other more important things in life besides politics – especially over the holidays. I really care about the Christmas season and I always try to keep it from being spoiled by politics. I think every American would be much happier at this time of the year if they focused solely on the holiday.

That goes especially for Trump.

I haven’t been paying attention to what he has been doing or what he’s been saying his policies will be. That’s because he’s not president yet. I don’t care who his appointees are, either. They haven’t even been approved.

The best thing Trump could have said to his followers and the entire country was, “Enjoy the holidays. Enjoy your family and friends. Forget politics. “We won. We’ll hit the ground running after the first of the year. See you then. I’m going on vacation.”

Trump should know this is supposed to be the time to relax and look forward to the new year. I’m hoping he’s going to make the sun come back out not only where I live, but to come back out over America. I want to see people being happy again, talking to each other again, having dinner with friends, going to movies. I want to see people getting to know their families and neighbors better and rebuilding their old relationships.

I think everybody is ready to get back to the way their lives were before the pandemic and the lockdowns came along and wrecked them in so many ways. But that’s not going to happen unless everyone is willing to break out of their partisan bubbles and silos.

As for the shrunken army of MSNBC fans who are vowing to continue their failed war against Trump, we know you hate Trump. Get over it. He’ll be president.

Instead of spending the next four years whining about the dumb things he’s going to tweet or detecting the coming of a dictatorship in every executive order, the Trump haters should get a grip.

Try to look on the bright side of things. Try to be fair. Try to be open-minded. Try to be less deranged. Trump is bound to do some good things you can agree with. Concentrate on the big and important things he might do right. For instance, what if he brings a quick end to two wars, tames the inflation rate and closes the border?

Those would be three major accomplishments. If he pulls them off – of if he fires half a million bureaucrats and cuts a couple trillion dollars in spending out of the budget – not buying Greenland will not prevent him from making America great again for everyone.

And don’t forget, President Trump. You won. Take a break. Play golf – while you still can.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.