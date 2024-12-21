Paul Butler | The Benefit of Behavioral Assessments 

I’ve always loved music. As a kid growing up in England, I was into what I regarded as the “coolest bands” of my time — groups like The Jam, Echo and the Bunnymen, and Lloyd Cole and the Commotions. Yes, these bands were hip, and everything else, in my opinion, was dreadful.

In England, we had a TV show called “Top of the Pops,” which aired on Thursday evenings. It featured popular artists performing their songs. I remember one week, watching the show with my father, and what irritated me was that he was singing along to a pathetic song by an appalling group (Bucks Fizz) that had won the Eurovision Song Contest a few weeks earlier with their hit “Making Your Mind Up.” It had an annoyingly catchy hook that my dad would sing around the house.

As I berated my father about what an abysmal song this was, he taught me a life lesson that has resonated with me to this day — one that has proven invaluable in both my personal and professional life. In just three words, he taught me something profound about the human condition. His response to my tirade of musical criticism was simply: “In your opinion.”

I tried to objectively reason with him, explaining why Bucks Fizz were not cool and their song was pure drivel. But he kept replying with the same three words: “In your opinion.”

At the time, I didn’t realize how relevant that lesson would be in the workplace. Many years later, when completing a behavioral assessment for my then-employer, Hilton Hotels Corp., I could hear the wisdom of my father echoing through the pages. I had just completed an MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) assessment, which summarized my personality profile as an “ENFJ.”

The ENFJ (Extroverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Judging) personality type is often referred to as “The Protagonist” in the Myers-Briggs system. ENFJs are known for their strong interpersonal skills, empathy, and passion for helping others. Here’s a breakdown of their key traits:

Extroverted (E)

ENFJs are outgoing, sociable and energized by interacting with others, thriving in group settings and naturally stepping into leadership roles to inspire and motivate those around them.



Intuitive (N)

ENFJs focus on the big picture and future possibilities, prioritizing long-term goals and abstract ideas over immediate details, with a talent for spotting patterns and connections others may overlook.



Feeling (F)

ENFJs make decisions based on their values and the impact on others, prioritizing empathy, harmony, and personal connections while being driven by a desire to help and support the greater good.



Judging (J)

ENFJs prefer structure and organization, making decisive, well-planned decisions and setting goals to achieve them systematically. They are responsible, reliable, and often take on leadership roles in both personal and professional settings.

This tendency to judge (and sometimes, to be too quick to form opinions) has played out in my professional life as well. Early in my career, I sometimes made snap judgments about colleagues, their work ethic, or even their leadership style, based on my idealized vision of how things “should” be. I’ve learned, however, that leadership — and indeed, good teamwork — requires flexibility and a willingness to embrace different perspectives.

For example, when managing teams, I’ve had to remind myself that everyone brings something valuable to the table, even if it doesn’t always align with my immediate preferences or expectations.

Whether it’s an employee’s approach to problem-solving or a colleague’s communication style, I’ve had to consciously step back and ask myself: Is this working? Is this what the team needs?

The lesson my father taught me, to appreciate that opinions are subjective and situational, has made me a more thoughtful, empathetic leader.

If you’ve never taken a behavioral assessment, I’d encourage you to do so. They can help you understand yourself better — how you work, how you lead, and how you relate to others. It can make a big difference in both your professional and personal life – but that’s just my opinion!

P.S. I still think Bucks Fizz sucked — judge for yourself on YouTube!

Paul Butler is a Santa Clarita resident and a client partner with Newleaf Training and Development of Valencia (newleaftd.com). For questions or comments, email Butler at [email protected].